9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9
COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations. Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.
Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding
EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
Follow these tips for a safe leaf-peeping experience
GEORGETOWN, Colorado — Colorado’s “leaf peeping” season has kicked into high gear. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking that when you head out on the search for the state’s autumn gold, keep trail etiquette and caring for Colorado top of mind. "It’s one of...
20 Colorado corn mazes to explore this autumn
COLORADO, USA — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun, knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair share of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends.
Spanish dialect unique to portions of Colorado and New Mexico is fading away
SAN LUIS, Colorado — When I hear my grandmother or anyone else from northern New Mexico or southern Colorado speak Spanish, it feels like a warm, familiar blanket from my childhood. Sadly, that blanket is quickly unraveling, and soon I’ll only have threads of it left. It’s a...
How Colorado's breweries managed during the pandemic
DENVER — The beer industry in Colorado accounts for about 17,000 jobs in our state. That’s thousands of people who had their lives turned upside down and their livelihoods threatened when COVID-19 brought operations to a standstill. “I would say, in our 11 years, that was the hardest...
Tequila Tasting coming to Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Whether people shoot it, sip it or mix it into a margarita, one thing is for sure: Coloradans love their tequila. But unlike beer and wine lovers, they can rarely find an event in Colorado to learn and try their favorite drink. It's the first event...
Colorado 2022 election: Here's a map of all the polling places, ballot drop boxes
DENVER — In addition to mailing in your ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, election, you also have the option to drop it in one of more than 400 ballot drop boxes or to vote in person at any of 360 polling places in Colorado. Every Colorado county has...
Colorado election workers increase security as threats rise before election day
COLORADO, USA — Colorado’s election officials are preparing for next month’s election in ways they don't usually have to. County clerks now constantly monitor online rumors and threats, while also fortifying their offices with things like bullet proof glass. The focus this year is on physical violence coming from people who believe the baseless lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Coloradoans share their favorite fall color photos
COLORADO, USA — There's nothing like fall in Colorado. If you don't believe us, check out the photo gallery below of the photos 9NEWS viewers have shared with us so far this season. Whether you're hiking, biking, driving or just searching your neighborhood to find the best yellows, oranges...
More children in Colorado are dying from fentanyl
DENVER — Fentanyl kills more Coloradans than any other drug. Deaths among children are rising. A doctor at Children's Hospital Colorado began noticing an uptick in cases in 2020. "It doesn't take much to have a fatal event," said Dr. Sam Wang, a medical toxicology physician at Children's Hospital.
Cops: Fake 911 call helped unravel Vermont murder for hire
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A 911 call that sent Vermont State Police troopers on a search for a nonexistent man claiming to have shot his wife was a big clue that helped detectives unravel an international murder-for-hire plot tied to a potentially lucrative — yet troubled — oil deal.
CLLARO Capitol Fellowship Program helps hundreds of Coloradans with future careers
DENVER — Reflecting on a journey isn't difficult for Uriel Berrum - and it shows as he described a family photo in his office. “This is me and my 91 year old abuelita. 'Mama Marta' is what we call her," he shared. The first-generation American is that of his...
Partnership creates Generation Collaboration, a youth-led podcast focusing on change
DENVER — A partnership between Youth on Record and Colorado Young Leaders produced a podcast that tackles social issues like racism, equity, and local politics with the goal of bringing together youth and adults. Generation Collaboration is a youth-led podcast that focuses on change. The episodes are co-hosted by...
Hospitals make tough choices amid tight budgets
DENVER — Hospitals across the country, and here in Colorado, face tight budgets and making tough decisions. In the 160 years it's been open, the people at Denver Health have seen ups and downs. The financial issues they are facing now are tied to unprecedented times. "[It's] still recovering...
1 killed in crash on I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel
SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for hours at the Silverthorne exit after a fatal crash near the Eisenhower Tunnel. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the call came in at 12:03 p.m. of a collision between a box truck and a semi-truck.
