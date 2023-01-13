How To Watch the Kansas City Chiefs Games Live This Season (2023)

Patrick Mahomes is a front runner for MVP once again and it comes as no surprise as he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a first round playoff bye and was the 1 seed in the Chiefs division. Andy Reid and team will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars after their miraculous comeback Wild Card Weekend win against the Los Angeles Chargers . Make sure you get ready for this years NFL Divisional Round matchups and catch the action live this weekend.

If you’re looking to stream all the Kansas City Chiefs playoff games live, this is the right place. You can watch nearly every playoff matchup on a streaming service that offers Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network . Let’s breakdown some of the best options.

Where can you stream almost all of the Kansas City Chiefs games?

Watch Kansas City Chiefs games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV has an entire library of on-demand movies, shows and originals as well as 75+ live TV channels for $69.99 per month. You can also upgrade to the no-ad plan for $75.99 per month. Both Hulu + Live TV plans also offer unlimited DVR and a variety of supported devices. You’ll also get premier access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus with either plan, making your non-sports watching days equally as enjoyable.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is a new streaming service that offers no-commitments, giving you the ability to cancel the membership at any time. For a limited time, you can sign-up for a five-day free trial to see if you like the service before selecting a monthly plan. Once you’ve made the decision to sign-up, you’ll get $40 off your first two months. DIRECTV STREAM also gives you the ability to watch anything on up to 20 screens in your household so you’ll never miss a game. You also have the ability to access over 7,000 other streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and more.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

One of the best streaming services for any sports fan is FuboTV. Each of the four plans offers major channels like beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL, and NFL RedZone. If you would like to include the Sports Plus add-on, you will get access to a number of Stadium and PAC-12 networks. Just make sure to sign up for the seven-day free trial for the Pro, Elite, or Ultimate plan before making your decision.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs games on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31+ No Sling Blue $40 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47+ No

Sling TV is one of the more affordable options if you’re looking to just utilize the service for sports. Starting at only $40 per month, you can access either of the Sling packages or combine the two for $55 per month.

If you are a true fan of the game, the Sling Blue plan offers a channel list that is best suited for you. Getting the Sling Orange & Blue package instead will give you access to more sports content than just football from ESPN to NBA and local channels, making it among the most comprehensive options. If you like watching all things sports, you may want to try out the Orange & Blue package.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV is one of the only services that offer a single main plan. For $64.99 per month, you can watch over 85+ channels including ESPN , NFL Network, NBC, CBS, and many more. YouTube TV will also get you access to a bunch of on-demand content. Right now, YouTube TV is also having a promotion that gets you $30 off the first three months ($10 per month).

With YouTube TV, you can always pay for additional Sports Plus add-ons or upgrade to 4K Plus for a higher image quality.

