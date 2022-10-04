ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers Games Live This Season (2022)

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3NBZ_0iFtrLQT00

There is a lot of uncertainty around the Pittsburgh Steelers as we head into the 2022-23 NFL season. The obvious missing link is future Hall-of-Famer, Ben Roethlisberger who retired at the end of last season. Now led by former second pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the Steelers will need to rely on their defense led by 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt.

Most of the Steelers 2022-23 season can be watched on Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN , and NFL Network . Instead of cable, we’ve compiled the best sports streaming services to watch the Steelers 2022 NFL season. Now let’s break down which options are the best.

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Games Live Here

Where can you stream almost all of the Pittsburgh Steelers games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial
Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ No
DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes
FuboTV $69.99+ Yes
Sling TV $35+ No
YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

Current Deals

  • Hulu + Live TV: Save $20/month for 3 months
  • DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off your first two months
  • FuboTV: Free trial
  • Sling TV: Half off your first month
  • YouTube TV: $30-$60 off your first three months

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers games on Hulu + Live TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7att_0iFtrLQT00
Hulu
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No
Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV is our best choice to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. Not only will you get 75+ live TV channels , but with any Hulu + Live TV plan you get the full on-demand library of movies, shows and originals. Hulu also recently announced that you now get a free subscription to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus with live TV plans. All at a starting price of $69.99 per month and reaching $75.99 per month for the no-ad package.

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers games on DIRECTV STREAM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mII3W_0iFtrLQT00
DIRECTV STREAM
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes
Choice $89.99 105+ Yes
Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes
Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is another fantastic option to stream the Pittsburgh Steelers this year. First, DIRECTV offers a five-day free trial to test the service first making it easy for customers who want to try it before they buy. There’s also a deal right now to get $40 off your first two months with any plan.

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers games on FuboTV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWHgO_0iFtrLQT00
FuboTV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Pro $69.99 124+ Yes
Elite $79.99 178+ Yes
Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes
Latino $33 43+ Yes

Next up is FuboTV, the streaming service that has every major channel and shows most global soccer games. FuboTV offers four plans that are all solid options that give customers access to national and local channels for all viewers. The Sports Plus add-on is also one of the best available, which will give you access to a variety of other sports channels. All four plans come with a seven-day free trial .

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Games Live on FuboTV

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers games on Sling TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gn7Z2_0iFtrLQT00
Sling TV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling Orange $35 31+ No
Sling Blue $35 41+ No
Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV comes in as another reasonable option for budget-focused cord-cutters. At $35 per month, the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages offer channel lists between 30-50 channels. Both plans are good, but for the NFL, we recommend the Blue plan. If you can’t decide which one is better for you, you can combine the two packages for $50 per month.

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Games Live on Sling TV

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers games on YouTube TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZRcM_0iFtrLQT00
YouTube TV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Base $64.99 85+ Yes
Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV aims to make things easy for its customers by offering just one main package. The base plan offers over 85+ channels and a family-friendly library of on-demand movies and shows for just $64.99 per month. YouTube TV is also offering a promotion right now to get $30 off your first three months ($10 per month) and an extended free trial.

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Games Live on YouTube TV

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Youtube Tv#Sling Tv#Tv Streaming#American Football#Nfl Draft#Cbs#Nbc#Espn#Nfl Network#The Pittsburgh Steelers
atozsports.com

National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets

There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles

Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

79K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy