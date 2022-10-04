How To Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers Games Live This Season (2022)

There is a lot of uncertainty around the Pittsburgh Steelers as we head into the 2022-23 NFL season. The obvious missing link is future Hall-of-Famer, Ben Roethlisberger who retired at the end of last season. Now led by former second pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the Steelers will need to rely on their defense led by 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt.

Most of the Steelers 2022-23 season can be watched on Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN , and NFL Network . Instead of cable, we’ve compiled the best sports streaming services to watch the Steelers 2022 NFL season. Now let’s break down which options are the best.

Where can you stream almost all of the Pittsburgh Steelers games?

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV is our best choice to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. Not only will you get 75+ live TV channels , but with any Hulu + Live TV plan you get the full on-demand library of movies, shows and originals. Hulu also recently announced that you now get a free subscription to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus with live TV plans. All at a starting price of $69.99 per month and reaching $75.99 per month for the no-ad package.

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is another fantastic option to stream the Pittsburgh Steelers this year. First, DIRECTV offers a five-day free trial to test the service first making it easy for customers who want to try it before they buy. There’s also a deal right now to get $40 off your first two months with any plan.

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

Next up is FuboTV, the streaming service that has every major channel and shows most global soccer games. FuboTV offers four plans that are all solid options that give customers access to national and local channels for all viewers. The Sports Plus add-on is also one of the best available, which will give you access to a variety of other sports channels. All four plans come with a seven-day free trial .

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers games on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV comes in as another reasonable option for budget-focused cord-cutters. At $35 per month, the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages offer channel lists between 30-50 channels. Both plans are good, but for the NFL, we recommend the Blue plan. If you can’t decide which one is better for you, you can combine the two packages for $50 per month.

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV aims to make things easy for its customers by offering just one main package. The base plan offers over 85+ channels and a family-friendly library of on-demand movies and shows for just $64.99 per month. YouTube TV is also offering a promotion right now to get $30 off your first three months ($10 per month) and an extended free trial.

