Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Jefferson st Bridge Repairs, Avoid The Area

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Is Hiring…

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near Roscoe/Rockton

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting incident near New Milford

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
#Police Scanner#Rockford Scanner
WIFR

Rockford Police Department makes urgent call for entry-level officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications are being taken online at rpdwantsyou.com and in person for entry-level police officers in Rockford. The department is seeking effective problem solvers, critical thinkers and good communicators to apply by Monday, October 31. The starting salary is $59,169, and interested individuals can meet directly with...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Increasing Clouds with Shower Chances Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds today with highs in the low 70′s. Down to the 50′s tonight with a slight chance for a shower or two. Slight chances for a few showers tomorrow with highs in the middle 60′s. Low 50′s on Friday with lows down to 30 Friday night. We could wake to a freeze on Saturday morning.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
BELOIT, WI

