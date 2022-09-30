ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford Healthcare neurologist excited about possible new Alzheimer’s disease treatment

By Lisa Carberg
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VSEI_0iFtnpkj00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Healthcare neurologist is cautiously excited about a new treatment’s ability to prevent memory loss in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Amy Sanders has been watching research indicating that the drug lecanemab can either slow or altogether stop cognitive decline.

The results, she said, weren’t surprising.

“That has been the Holy Grail of Alzheimer’s disease pharmaceutical research for decades, so this is the first time my heart went pitty pat, when I read these announcements,” Sanders said.

Lecanemab clears amyloid plaques, which are protein deposits linked to dementia.

“We’ve had agents that could clear amyloid plaques in the past, but we have not had the one-two punch,” Sanders said. “And it’s possible that we now have it.”

Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study

The 1,800 people in the clinical trial had either a mild form of Alzheimer’s disease, or a pre-Alzheimer’s condition that is considered to be a mild cognitive impairment.

While the data won’t be released until the end of November, the Alzheimer’s Association has called the study a major development, and said that more drugs are in the pipeline.

