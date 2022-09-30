Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Hayfield Elementary ‘Fill the Florida Trailer’ Challenge to help those affected by Hurricane Ian
(ABC 6 News) – Valley Transportation out of Grand Meadow put out a flyer to encourage people to donate what they can to provide some relief to the devastated people of southwest Florida, and Hayfield Community Schools answered in a big way. “We’ve had Hayfield reach out to us...
KAAL-TV
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes.
KAAL-TV
‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people
(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
KAAL-TV
Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, surveying storm damage by helicopter and encouraging local residents on foot alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The political foes pledged to put that rivalry aside and marshal federal, state and local help to rebuild homes, businesses and lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
The Fit Loon to open new store in Kasson
(ABC 6 News) – After a year in Med City, a popular Rochester business is expanding to Kasson. The Fit Loon is opening a second store at 301 W Main Streeet in Kasson. Selling the same items, the store will have a different name. It will go by Three Oh One, a play on words of the store’s address.
KAAL-TV
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire more than half contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames was more than half contained by Wednesday, officials said. The size of the Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska was mapped Tuesday at nearly 19,000 acres, or about 30 square miles (78...
KAAL-TV
Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay
More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic installs 1st Quadra PET/CT scanner in North America
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic has installed a new PET/CT scanner that will dramatically improve imaging quality and speed for patients, especially for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first in North America approved for clinical use, and will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Local brewery giving back to community and planning expansion
(ABC 6 News) – South x SouthEast Minnesota Brewing Co. has a unique way of giving back to the community. This brewery is taking recycling and waste management to a whole new level. Tuesday morning, Senator Amy Klobuchar even stopped by to check out just how well the business...
KAAL-TV
The Hormel Institute hosting Mayo mobile mammography unit Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – October is ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ month, and the The Hormel Institute is partnering with Mayo Clinic Health System and will be offering mammograms through the Mayo mobile mammography unit. The Hormel Institute in Austin will host the mobile unit on Wednesday from 9:15...
KAAL-TV
The Creepy Dolls return to Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The History Center of Olmsted County announced the return of the Creepy Doll contest. The History Center says this year’s exhibit features a take on “cult cinema,” paying homage to the theater experience of yesteryear. Visitors will have the opportunity to play...
KAAL-TV
Frontline worker paychecks to start distributing Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – The State of Minnesota on Wednesday will begin sending out frontline worker paychecks to more than 1 million eligible residents. Minnesotans who were approved will receive a little more than $487 as part of the Frontline Worker Pay program. The payments aren’t subject to state taxes, but are still subject to federal taxes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County identifies racism as a public health issue
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution identifying racism as a widespread public health issue Tuesday. The 135-page report is the culmination of two years of research into systemic racism in Olmsted County. The board of commissioners asked for this report to act as a roadmap towards a healthier, more equitable community.
KAAL-TV
Rochester couple finds bullet hole in van
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have few leads after a NW couple found bullet casings and a hole in their vehicle Saturday. On Oct. 1, a 56-year-old woman told officers she woke up just after midnight to the sound of popping noises. The woman said she attributed the...
KAAL-TV
Closer to peak color
More and more fall colors continue to pop up across our area. The latest from the Iowa DNR suggest that peak color will occur across northern and NE Iowa around the end of next week. The Minnesota DNR updated Mower and Fillmore county to “Near Peak” status. No doubt over the next two weeks we’ll be seeing some of the best color around our parts. The best is yet to come.
KAAL-TV
Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The selection process lasted two days as a judge and lawyers in Jackson, Michigan, tried to weed out people who had personal conflicts — vacation, child care, work — or showed a potential for bias.
KAAL-TV
Overnight Pine Island fire destroys shed, farm equipment
(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island Fire Department responded to an early Tuesday morning structure fire that resulted in the loss of a shed and farm equipment. At approximately 12:20 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of White Pines Road SE in Pine Island Township after a passerby noticed the fire.
KAAL-TV
6 catalytic converters stolen from NW Rochester lot
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported six catalytic converters stolen from four trucks in a NW Rochester business lot over the weekend. Sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, five catalytic converters were stolen off three trucks belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Rochester police.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota approves over 1 million for frontline worker pay with payments starting Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that 1,025,655 Minnesotans were approved for frontline worker pay with payments expected to rollout on Wednesday. Walz says that state officials will begin sending payments October 5, and will continue to process payment information through the fall. “I’m grateful...
Comments / 0