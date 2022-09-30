ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special job fair gives women a chance to change their lives

By Monica Morales
 5 days ago

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – More than 80 New York City women attended a special job fair in Midtown Manhattan Thursday. Several of them received support from the nonprofit Bottomless Closet in finding a new career to support their families.

It’s a tough job market. There are many challenges getting that first interview and that new job. Dozens of women got a chance to meet their potential bosses and had job interviews that could change their lives. Alma-Rose Powell, a 50-year-old from Glendale, New York, had a job interview. She is excited to get a new job in customer service.

Powell said it’s been a long road to get to this point. Before the pandemic, she was struggling with depression and then lost her job during COVID-19. She got a whole new wardrobe and set of skills, all thanks to Bottomless Closet.

Powell and 80 other women, who also went through career training, are now ready to meet their new potential bosses. It’s a real victory for these women; some have overcome homelessness, domestic violence, incarceration and mental health challenges. These women are now face to face with their new beginning.

Bottomless Closet has helped nearly 50,000 women in need across New York City since 1999. Right now, organizers say they really need donations of women’s shoes, plus-size career wear, and purses.

Tendai Watkins, from Bedford-Stuyvesant, said during the pandemic she took time for professional development and reevaluated what was important in her life. Now, Watkins says she is ready to hit the ground running in a new corporate managerial position.

If you want more information about free career services or want to support Bottomless Closet, visit the nonprofit’s website .

