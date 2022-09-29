Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lookout Landing
Mariners Lose and That’s Okay
Any one of us who no longer have the vibrance of a florescent lightbulb nor the stamina of an Italian greyhound (read: older than 25) know a weekend like this well. Something wicked exciting happened on a Friday evening and you imbibed to celebrate. And then you paid for it the rest of the weekend. Perhaps the day after you were feeling a bit alright because you remembered to take your ibuprofen and drank Liquid IV before you fell asleep. But the Sunday is the worst. The Sunday is when your responsibilities and feelings catch up to you and you are kind of just left paralyzed because you have so much to do that you don’t know where, or when, to start. But it’s okay because the stuff that happened on Friday was so worth it.
Lookout Landing
The day after continues to be pretty great, Mariners beat Oakland 5-1
“Our Song” isn’t a top-50 Taylor Swift song, and it’s not the example I’d use to try to convert a skeptic. But it is good. It’s characteristically clever for Taylor Swift of all people to write a song about how there are some feelings that music can’t capture. Sure, it lacks the lyrical complexity, next-level bridge, and wisdom beyond her years that characterize her best work. But for such an early-career effort, it bears most of the hallmarks that would make Taylor the era’s greatest songwriter: It has an ear-worm hook, conversational lyrics, specific but unversial details, and a subltle lyric shift at the end. It also demands that you take young people’s emotions seriously and is performed by someone who’s actually thinking about what she’s saying (“when you talk reaaaaallllll slow”). It’s a well above average, radio friendly pop country song, and it was good enough to go multiplatinum and win awards.
Lookout Landing
One swing ends the drought, and we rejoice
This month has been hard. When I go through a hard time in life, I make up stories in my head. I’m not talking about fairy tales, though I might as well be. Rather than pumpkins turning into carriages or a hideous beast discovering true love, I think about how the hard times are going to end. I try to intellectualize it, tell myself that nothing is permanent. It’s hard to believe that in the moment, though, so I try to visualize it.
Lookout Landing
The Daily Catch: Oct 2, 2022
Happy Sunday, everyone! Today is a day game for the Mariners and a morning game (Pacific Time) for the Seahawks. Place your fake bets below for both Mariners and Seahawks:. Game Recap: The day after continues to be pretty great, Mariners beat Oakland 5-1 - Zach Mason. Seen on Social...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lookout Landing
It’s time to leave Chaos Ball in the past
When I settled into my seat in the press box on Friday, not knowing exactly what to expect from the evening, I was struck by a team promo that started running shortly after the “Coast Guard warning a Toga Cruise to get the hell out of its way”-level foghorn blast that announces the gates to T-Mobile Park are now open. Across the ribbon boards and on MarinersVision, in between running score updates for the Yankees-Orioles game, the banner proclaimed: “EMBRACE THE CHAOS.”
Lookout Landing
Emergency Podcast: Sweet, Sweet Victory
Well Seattle Mariners fans, we did it. Kate Preusser, Evan James and John Trupin are here to celebrate the Mariners first playoff berth in more than 20 years. Dead tired and possibly hungover, we are here to revel in the glory that has eluded us for so long. Where to start? The 2022 Mariners are awash with young success stories who came through last night. Eight lockdown innings from a Logan Gilbert who was throwing harder than he has ever thrown in his life. An absolutely unhittable inning of relief from rookie Matt Brash. The best defensive play of Luis Torrens backstop career to catch a steal immediately before the Oakland Athletics would score their only run of the night. And of course, Cal Raleigh, he who was demoted merely months ago, puts a 4 in front of his WAR total with the 9th inning, 2 out home run that has already made him a Seattle legend. We break down our individual stories for the night from different perspectives and give out flowers for the biggest game in an era. For a team that was 10 games under .500 in May, this result feels earned yet miraculous al the same. What a ride it has been. What comes next? The Toronto Blue Jays, the Cleveland Guardians, the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros. We ain’t shook. Go Mariners.
Lookout Landing
A Journey Through Fandom
I’m at my first Mariners game with my parents on my first birthday. The box score tells me it was a resounding win, but being a toddler, I do not remember anything from the game. The city of Seattle is alight, all eyes glued to a playoff chase for the ages, one that will eventually be told and retold as cold comfort for decades to come. The seed, however unaware of it I am, is planted.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/3/22: Julio Rodriguez, Shohei Ohtani, and Yadier Molina
Good morning all! This is my first Moose Tracks post since the Mariners clinched a playoff spot last Friday (for the first time in my life!), and I still can’t even believe I’m writing these words. Before we get into today’s links, I wanted to briefly share my experience with that game as one of the many ways baseball brings people together.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lookout Landing
87-70: Chart
If the Mariners do not advance past the Wild Card Round, should they still put up a new banner?. Game Thread Comment of the Day: We’ve got two, both on the Reds trade. OTD Ichiro: We made it. On October 1st, 2004, Ichiro recorded his 258th hit of the season, surpassing George Sisler for the all-time record.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/1/22: Cal Raleigh, Charlie Morton, and Jacob deGrom
Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! It’s October, and the M’s are getting ready to play more baseball. We’re just getting started, baby. You know you want to watch it again. The Mariners unveiled the Hometown Nine Class of 2027. Around the league... Atlanta has agreed to...
Lookout Landing
Series Preview: Mariners (87-71) vs. Tigers (65-93)
After a set against Oakland that started with the most exciting game of Lookout Landing’s existence and ended with a remarkable display of ennui yesterday, the Mariners welcome the Detroit Tigers to town today for the last series of the 2022 regular season. This series against the Tigers was originally set to be the opening series of the season, but was postponed due to the owner’s lockout — just imagine where we could have been for this game! A gray day in March, Julio a dream not yet come true, Jesse Winker still shiny, the haunting still deep behind our eyes. And yet here we are, October 3rd, headed to the playoffs.
Lookout Landing
Mariners announce Justin Hollander promoted to GM and Executive VP of Baseball Operations
The Seattle Mariners announced Sunday morning that they have promoted Justin Hollander to the position of Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations. Hollander had previously occupied the title of Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Baseball Operations. While it’s easy to bounce off these terms, which...
Comments / 0