FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Dunham keeps cool, snaps Newman’s long volleyball win streak
Dunham and Newman played the kind of volleyball match Monday both state contenders believe could benefit them in the future. Most important for Dunham was how the Tigers did not lose their cool in the second and third sets of their three-set sweep in New Orleans. Seniors Rhaia Davey and...
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 5? Vote now.
Week 5 of the high school football season again provide plenty of strong individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday. If you want to submit candidates...
NOLA.com
New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies
Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
NOLA.com
Jeff Landry: Police consent decree is handcuffing New Orleans
Between 1969 and 1972, eight perfectly sane researchers faked symptoms in order to be admitted into mental hospitals. As soon as they gained admission, they reverted back to their perfectly sane behavior, simply to study how long it would take for the staff to recognize the mistake and tell them to leave. Turns out, it was a whole lot harder to get out than it was to walk in; exiting the mental health facilities took several weeks, several lawyers and even the help of colleagues.
NOLA.com
Video: Man wallows in French Quarter pothole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
A jolly gentleman plunged into a flooded pothole on Ursulines Street on Saturday night at about 11 p.m. Many thanks to ghost tour guide and on-the-spot videographer Drew Cothern, who permitted the use of this priceless recording, and can be heard shouting “Ok, welcome to New Orleans everyone.”
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: American Diabetes Association; Son of a Saint's Grand Opening; De La Salle Summer Party
“The Boaring Twenties” bannered a swine time when the American Diabetes Association held its Louisiana Kiss a Pig Gala at the House of Blues. During this fundraising evening of dinner, live music, dancing, and auction was the “infamous pig kissing ceremony.” Credit where porcine credit was due: The formal affair showed appreciation for “the animal’s heroic role in diabetes research as the first source of insulin.” Sow grateful!
NOLA.com
The Hall on Mag features six cuisine concepts in a full service food hall in the Warehouse District
When Jamal Wilson decided to get in the food hall business in 2017, he wanted to offer a different experience, swapping out what can feel like a shopping mall food court visit for a relaxing, full-service, sit-down restaurant meal. Enter The Hall, the up-market concept he opened first in Tampa,...
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survives mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
NOLA.com
Gretna and Gentilly festivals, Cimafunk, 'In the Heights' and more New Orleans events coming up Oct. 4-10
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. John Fogerty headlines the Gretna Heritage Festival, which has an impressive music lineup including the Beach Boys, Grace Potter, The Suffers, Tank and the Bangas, Irma Thomas, North Mississippi Allstars, Gov’t Mule, Dumpstaphunk, Kermit Ruffins, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, The Revivalists, Chapel Hart and more. The festival in downtown Gretna adds an Asian Village and Margarita Village this year, to go with its Italian Village and German beer garden. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Single day tickets start at $20 and weekend passes are available. Visit gretnafest.com for information.
NOLA.com
At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats
With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
NOLA.com
73-year-old man killed in shooting on Interstate 10, New Orleans coroner says
A man killed in a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans Friday has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as William Manns, 73. Manns is the sixth person this year who has died from gunfire on interstates in New Orleans. The shooting was reported to police around...
NOLA.com
That Pontalba apartment that LaToya Cantrell visits? Here's how New Orleans came to own it.
News that the New Orleans mayor might be living rent- and tax-free in a posh city-owned apartment has prompted some to wonder why the municipal government even owns such prime real estate. The story begins with the Great Fire of 1788, which destroyed 856 of New Orleans' 1,100 buildings. Afterward,...
NOLA.com
Hatchet-carrying resident wounded in Bywater fight, New Orleans police say
A hatchet-wielding man was wounded when he got into a fight with a visitor to his Bywater home, the New Orleans Police Department said Saturday. Officers were called Friday at 7:08 a.m. to the fight near the intersection of Gallier and Royal streets. They said the 41-year-old resident had gone outside with a hatchet in response to a man banging on his door., then was cut multiple times. Paramedics took him to a hospital.
NOLA.com
Driver shot dead on I-10 under Norman C. Francis Parkway, New Orleans police say
Another motorist has been shot dead on Interstate 10 in New Orleans, this one on the eastbound shoulder under Norman C. Francis Parkway, police said Saturday. He was the 25th person shot on major New Orleans highways this year. Most have been on I-10, the busiest highway in the region, but not all were fatal.
NOLA.com
Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NOLA.com
Motorist shot on St. Charles in Central Business District, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police worked Saturday to find the person who shot a motorist in the Central Business District. They said the 21-year-old victim was in the 100 block of St. Charles Avenue when someone pulled alongside him and fired into his vehicle, wounding him in the legs. Paramedics took him to a hospital.
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 announces winners in three categories, attendance numbers
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken earned the award for best fried chicken at the festival devoted to the dish this weekend, organizers announced Sunday. More than 107,000 people turned out for the event. The National Fried Chicken Festival also awarded Bonafried, a New Orleans food truck, for best use of...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these six playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
NOLA.com
Two men carjack a motorist at Camp and Common early Sunday, police say
A 30-year-old motorist was carjacked at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Camp and Common streets when two men approach the side of his SUV, pointed a gun at him and demanded that he get out of his vehicle, according to New Orleans Police. The man complied, and the two assailants...
NOLA.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally hit by a driver while crossing the street Sunday night in the Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police said. The man was crossing the 2600 block of Paris Avenue (map) around 7:30 p.m. when police say someone in a vehicle hit the man and drove away. The...
