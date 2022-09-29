ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Dunham keeps cool, snaps Newman’s long volleyball win streak

Dunham and Newman played the kind of volleyball match Monday both state contenders believe could benefit them in the future. Most important for Dunham was how the Tigers did not lose their cool in the second and third sets of their three-set sweep in New Orleans. Seniors Rhaia Davey and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies

Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jeff Landry: Police consent decree is handcuffing New Orleans

Between 1969 and 1972, eight perfectly sane researchers faked symptoms in order to be admitted into mental hospitals. As soon as they gained admission, they reverted back to their perfectly sane behavior, simply to study how long it would take for the staff to recognize the mistake and tell them to leave. Turns out, it was a whole lot harder to get out than it was to walk in; exiting the mental health facilities took several weeks, several lawyers and even the help of colleagues.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: American Diabetes Association; Son of a Saint's Grand Opening; De La Salle Summer Party

“The Boaring Twenties” bannered a swine time when the American Diabetes Association held its Louisiana Kiss a Pig Gala at the House of Blues. During this fundraising evening of dinner, live music, dancing, and auction was the “infamous pig kissing ceremony.” Credit where porcine credit was due: The formal affair showed appreciation for “the animal’s heroic role in diabetes research as the first source of insulin.” Sow grateful!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survives mishap with dog, customer

The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Gretna and Gentilly festivals, Cimafunk, 'In the Heights' and more New Orleans events coming up Oct. 4-10

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. John Fogerty headlines the Gretna Heritage Festival, which has an impressive music lineup including the Beach Boys, Grace Potter, The Suffers, Tank and the Bangas, Irma Thomas, North Mississippi Allstars, Gov’t Mule, Dumpstaphunk, Kermit Ruffins, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, The Revivalists, Chapel Hart and more. The festival in downtown Gretna adds an Asian Village and Margarita Village this year, to go with its Italian Village and German beer garden. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Single day tickets start at $20 and weekend passes are available. Visit gretnafest.com for information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats

With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Hatchet-carrying resident wounded in Bywater fight, New Orleans police say

A hatchet-wielding man was wounded when he got into a fight with a visitor to his Bywater home, the New Orleans Police Department said Saturday. Officers were called Friday at 7:08 a.m. to the fight near the intersection of Gallier and Royal streets. They said the 41-year-old resident had gone outside with a hatchet in response to a man banging on his door., then was cut multiple times. Paramedics took him to a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
