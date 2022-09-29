ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn Police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl St. on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
NORTHGLENN, CO
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Seek Help With Hit-&-Run Investigation

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a hit-and-run. According to a department Facebook post, the incident occurred on Synder Avenue. Police say the driver of the red, unplated Oldsmobile Alero pictured above rear-ended another vehicle and then fled the scene. "The driver...
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect

An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Greeley, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Pine Bluffs, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
City
Greeley, CO
wufe967.com

Colorado teen arrested in connection with 14-year-old's death

Denver police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in the city’s Marston neighborhood in August. Authorities revealed that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old Colorado boy during a press conference Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Mother whose daughter died from overdose held on $100K bond

A Weld County mother, charged in the overdose death of her daughter, is ordered held on a $100,000. Mystique Wadena is accused of creating an environment where her 12-year-old daughter and another child had access to fentanyl pills. Wadena’s daughter was found unresponsive in their hotel room in Firestone in early May. She died several days later. Wadena faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death.
FIRESTONE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin James
CBS Denver

Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say

Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Ramirez#Violent Crime#Jeep
CBS Denver

Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

No immunity for cop who shot puppy in Colorado

A Loveland police officer may be held liable for shooting a couple's puppy in the head within seconds of exiting his car, a federal judge has ruled. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to dismiss the civil rights claims against Officer Mathew Grashorn for the shooting. Moore noted the law is clear that killing a pet dog without justification, as Grashorn reportedly did with 14-month-old Herkimer, amounts to a constitutional violation.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Man who called 911 on woman hit by train in a police car speaks

GREELEY, Colo. — It’s been two weeks since a freight train collided with an occupied police car, and now a man connected to the events leading up to the incident is revealing his thoughts. 9NEWS obtained dispatch audio and the 12-minute 911 call made in which a 22-year-old...
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy