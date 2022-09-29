ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Comments / 1

Related
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Laramie police seek stolen Dodge Dart

CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie Police Department announced Monday afternoon that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The pictured vehicle, a black 2015 Dodge Dart with yellow accents, was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. Oct. 2 and 8:40 a.m. Oct. 3. “If you...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/3/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Damian Romero, 29 – Strangulation...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help in Theft Case

The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured male subject. He is suspected of stealing welding equipment and trailers from several local businesses. The total value of property stolen exceeds $20,000. The suspect vehicles appear to be a white Ford F150 with false Colorado plates and a gold...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Greeley, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Pine Bluffs, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
City
Greeley, CO
1310kfka.com

Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect

An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say

Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin James
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect In $20K Thefts

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the theft from local businesses of welding equipment and trailers worth over $20,000. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, suspect vehicles that are believed to...
CHEYENNE, WY
OutThere Colorado

No immunity for cop who shot puppy in Colorado

A Loveland police officer may be held liable for shooting a couple's puppy in the head within seconds of exiting his car, a federal judge has ruled. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to dismiss the civil rights claims against Officer Mathew Grashorn for the shooting. Moore noted the law is clear that killing a pet dog without justification, as Grashorn reportedly did with 14-month-old Herkimer, amounts to a constitutional violation.
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Ramirez#Violent Crime#Jeep
KGAB AM 650

Weld County Woman Charged In 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Drug Death

A Weld County woman is facing two felony charges in connection with her 12-year-old daughter's fentanyl-related death earlier this year. That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's Facebook page. According to the post, Mystique Sade Wadena is being charged with child abuse resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance.
WELD COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Man who called 911 on woman hit by train in a police car speaks

GREELEY, Colo. — It’s been two weeks since a freight train collided with an occupied police car, and now a man connected to the events leading up to the incident is revealing his thoughts. 9NEWS obtained dispatch audio and the 12-minute 911 call made in which a 22-year-old...
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Westword

Update: Irene Martinez Arrested in Fatal Lakewood Hit-and-Run

Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. on September 30, the Lakewood Police Department announced that Aurora resident Irene Martinez, 55, had been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death related to a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street last night. Continue for our previous coverage.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy