capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Laramie police seek stolen Dodge Dart
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie Police Department announced Monday afternoon that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The pictured vehicle, a black 2015 Dodge Dart with yellow accents, was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. Oct. 2 and 8:40 a.m. Oct. 3. “If you...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Damian Romero, 29 – Strangulation...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help in Theft Case
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured male subject. He is suspected of stealing welding equipment and trailers from several local businesses. The total value of property stolen exceeds $20,000. The suspect vehicles appear to be a white Ford F150 with false Colorado plates and a gold...
1310kfka.com
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect
An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say
Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
Alleged armed suspect on loose after string of robberies, police pursuit into Denver
An alleged armed suspect is on the loose after multiple robberies Sunday night, leading to a police chase into Denver.
Fort Collins drug investigation nabs suspects, bond set for 1 at $1 million
The Northern Colorado Drug Task force confirmed two were arrested in the late summer for related charges related to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.
CBS News
'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices
A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices. Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe...
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect In $20K Thefts
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the theft from local businesses of welding equipment and trailers worth over $20,000. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, suspect vehicles that are believed to...
Arrest made in brutal August murder of Denver 14 year old
When Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was two years old, he could do a one-handed pushup. His friends said he's the one who would cheer them up when they were down. It was that zest for life which shocked his friends and family when they found out that the the 14 year old had been brutally murdered on a suburban baseball field.
No immunity for cop who shot puppy in Colorado
A Loveland police officer may be held liable for shooting a couple's puppy in the head within seconds of exiting his car, a federal judge has ruled. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to dismiss the civil rights claims against Officer Mathew Grashorn for the shooting. Moore noted the law is clear that killing a pet dog without justification, as Grashorn reportedly did with 14-month-old Herkimer, amounts to a constitutional violation.
Suspects still at large after shootout with Boulder Police
The Boulder Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood.
2 people found shot in Northglenn
Police said two people have been shot in a Northglenn neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Weld County Woman Charged In 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Drug Death
A Weld County woman is facing two felony charges in connection with her 12-year-old daughter's fentanyl-related death earlier this year. That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's Facebook page. According to the post, Mystique Sade Wadena is being charged with child abuse resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora man arrested after year-long investigation into pattern of assaults on children
AURORA | An Aurora man has been arrested and accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault — part of a pattern of abuse that may have continued for a decade or more, according to an announcement Friday by police. Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested Sept. 21, nearly a...
Man who called 911 on woman hit by train in a police car speaks
GREELEY, Colo. — It’s been two weeks since a freight train collided with an occupied police car, and now a man connected to the events leading up to the incident is revealing his thoughts. 9NEWS obtained dispatch audio and the 12-minute 911 call made in which a 22-year-old...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Woman arrested in deadly Lakewood hit-and-run
An Aurora woman has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Lakewood Thursday night.
Westword
Update: Irene Martinez Arrested in Fatal Lakewood Hit-and-Run
Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. on September 30, the Lakewood Police Department announced that Aurora resident Irene Martinez, 55, had been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death related to a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street last night. Continue for our previous coverage.
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
