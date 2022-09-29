ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

outbreaknewstoday.com

Bird flu prompts emergency declaration in Colorado

On Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado, enabling State agencies to coordinate for mitigation of disease spread, response, consequence management, and recovery efforts. HPAI was first detected in wild birds in...
COLORADO STATE
kunm.org

Emergency management official warns of new variants as three New Mexico counties hit high COVID Levels.

Three New Mexico counties - Catron, Grant and Hidalgo - have shifted into high community levels of COVID19 after two weeks when the entire state showed low COVID Community Levels. That’s according to the latest federal data. Two new COVID variants are also raising concerns just as the CDC repeals universal masking guidance for hospitals and health clinics.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
outbreaknewstoday.com

Florida: OneBlood Urging Blood Donations in Areas NOT Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Efforts are underway to replenish Florida’s blood supply following Hurricane Ian. “Blood donors are urgently needed. If you are eligible to donate blood we are asking that you please visit a OneBlood donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive as soon as possible,” said Susan Forbes senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Massachusetts Case Of Listeria Reported, Over 20 Cheese Brands Recalled

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A listeria outbreak has been linked to multiple cheese brands, with one case found in Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan-based company, Old Europe Cheese issued a voluntary recall of all of its Brie and Camembert Cheeses on Friday because of potential contamination.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 29

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
monovisions.com

Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)

Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lootpress

October 1 marks the start of fall fire season

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Fall fire season starts Saturday, October 1, and continues through December 31. The West Virginia the Division of Forestry (WV DOF) reminds residents to confine their outdoor burning to the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. according to the West Virginia State Code Chapter 20-3-5. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.
ENVIRONMENT
1470 WFNT

Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care

An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday.   Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
KINGWOOD, WV
Lootpress

Division of Forestry: The Role of a West Virginia Forester

The job of a modern forester blends planning, biology, conservation, management, diplomacy and technology, as well as other areas of essential knowledge. Over the decades, the role has evolved in scope and complexity, shaped by public attitudes toward forests and our environment as a whole. Early in the nation’s history,...
AGRICULTURE
WVNT-TV

2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday. The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get...
ANIMALS
Thrillist

These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall

For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there’s a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
MORGANTOWN, WV
foodsafetynews.com

Illinois county reports outbreak of infections from Campylobacter

The McHenry County Department of Health in Illinois is reporting a significant increase in infections from Campylobacter. Health officials have identified eight cases of campylobacteriosis with illness onsets between Aug. 17 and Aug. 30. That is four times more cases compared to the previous two weeks and 3.33 times more cases in August compared to July.
ILLINOIS STATE

