An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.

4 DAYS AGO