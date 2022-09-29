Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
Yardbarker
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Super Bowl champion Demarcus Ware thinks Broncos QB Russell Wilson needs to 'run wild'
Ware told Colin Cowherd on Friday, “Let him string out plays out, which he’s great at doing. If they let him do that, which he did in his last game, that’s when they’ll start winning football games.”. Ware’s point is valid, Wilson struggled the entire game...
The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again
When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium
Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters
Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Chicago Leaked News of Bears' Deal to Buy Arlington Heights Property, Emails Show
As the Chicago Bears eye a move from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, what's going on behind the scenes? And what might this move cost?. "Look, Soldier Field was fun. There were some good moments there, more losing than winning. But you need to modernize," said NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. He says the Bears are at a crossroads.
Yardbarker
Report: There’s A “Strong Push” Within Steelers Organization To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
This situation was inevitable after the team selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trubisky would have had to put up MVP-type numbers in order to avoid an eventual benching this season. The team’s record of 1-2 doesn’t help his matter either, but head coach Mike Tomlin does seem to continue to side with Trubisky.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion
Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
Yardbarker
Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs past Tom Brady and the Bucs, 41-31, in Super Bowl LV rematch
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from last week's disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts, knocking off Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday night, 41-31. Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs' well-rounded attack Sunday night. Kansas City's standout quarterback finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, with three...
Yardbarker
John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo's competitive nature, doesn't believe QB has resentment towards 49ers
On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer offers health update
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher after he suffered a head injury, but fortunately there have been some positive health updates since. Tagovailoa’s longtime personal trainer Nick Hicks said in a tweet on Friday morning that the former Alabama...
Former Broncos OL Tyler Polumbus rips Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: He 'didn't know how to handle people'
Former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus spent parts of three seasons with the Denver Broncos over an eight-year NFL career. Polumbus was a member of the Broncos in 2009, Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach in Denver. While he spent just one year playing under McDaniels, that was enough for Polumbus, who left to join the Seattle Seahawks the following season.
