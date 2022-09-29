ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
FanSided

The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again

When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
Chicago Tribune

Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters

Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
Justin Fields
Joe Flacco
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
Yardbarker

Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
Yardbarker

John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo's competitive nature, doesn't believe QB has resentment towards 49ers

On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer offers health update

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher after he suffered a head injury, but fortunately there have been some positive health updates since. Tagovailoa’s longtime personal trainer Nick Hicks said in a tweet on Friday morning that the former Alabama...
Yardbarker

Former Broncos OL Tyler Polumbus rips Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: He 'didn't know how to handle people'

Former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus spent parts of three seasons with the Denver Broncos over an eight-year NFL career. Polumbus was a member of the Broncos in 2009, Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach in Denver. While he spent just one year playing under McDaniels, that was enough for Polumbus, who left to join the Seattle Seahawks the following season.
DENVER, CO

