The Madison City Commission will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the commission room at City Hall. The city will acknowledge reinstatement of parking restrictions near the Dakota State campus; a City Hall/Police Station public forum on Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.; an application for temporary alcohol license for the Knights of Columbus on Oct. 17 at St. Thomas School; and a street closure on Egan Avenue for the Chamber’s Halloween event.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO