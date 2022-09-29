ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, SD

Madison Daily Leader

Madison set to compete at Class A State Tournament

The Madison Bulldogs had their final tuneup before the Class A State Tennis Tournament on Thursday, when they competed in the Dak XII invitational at Sioux Falls. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 7-6 record and will compete at the Class A State Tournament in Rapid City on Monday and Tuesday.
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Hawks defeat Castlewood 3-2

The Colman-Egan Hawks came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Castlewood 3-2 in Colman on Thursday. Castlewood scored the first three points in the opening set to jump out to a 3-0 lead. The Hawks bounced back to even the match at 4-4.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Tigers remain perfect with 48-12 victory against Viborg-Hurley

Viborg-Hurley struck first against the Howard Tigers on Friday evening, but the Cougars were unable to sustain that momentum, as the top-ranked team in Class 9AA football went on to defeat the Cougars 48-12. The Cougars scored first on a seven-yard rushing touchdown to take 6-0 lead. The Tigers answered...
HOWARD, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Jackrabbits grind out win over Western Illinois

Behind the rushing of Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State University put together a number of time-consuming drives in posting a 34-10 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday in Brookings. The Jackrabbits improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Western Illinois remained winless at 0-5 overall...
BROOKINGS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

University presidents preview progress report

Less than a week before the South Dakota Board of Regents was scheduled to meet at Dakota State University, staff updated university presidents on progress made in addressing recommendations submitted by a legislative task force a year ago. The Regents are scheduled to meet on Wednesday and Thursday in the...
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

City commission meets Monday

The Madison City Commission will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the commission room at City Hall. The city will acknowledge reinstatement of parking restrictions near the Dakota State campus; a City Hall/Police Station public forum on Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.; an application for temporary alcohol license for the Knights of Columbus on Oct. 17 at St. Thomas School; and a street closure on Egan Avenue for the Chamber’s Halloween event.
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Glenn Gulbranson

Glenn Junior Gulbranson, 85, died on Sept. 29, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Gulbranson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

