Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Channel

Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair

Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg SFB set for Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday afternoon from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, and moments after liftoff the rocket may be visible in some parts of Kern County. The launch is set for 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 3. Officials said the Falcon 9 will climb vertically for […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Local market picks up for new, existing homes

The single-family home market in Bakersfield regained lost ground in August, swinging from small declines in median prices one month prior to gains in the low single digits for new and existing houses, according to a report released Saturday. Growth in sales volume, too, reversed earlier signs of slowing during...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Vandals create $5,000 in damages at Shafter church: SPD

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department was called to the First Church of Nazarene for a vandalism and burglary investigation. When they arrived, officers said they found damage estimated to be $5,000, according to officials. Police said they were called Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. and found damaged pews, paint on windows, broken windows […]
SHAFTER, CA
theloopnewspaper.com

'COPS' to be filmed in Kern

Friendly advice, you may not want to speed in Bakersfield for a few months. The long running reality TV show "COPS" will be filming in Kern County. Film crews will be embedded with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. While the Kern County Sheriff's Department provides service to much of the unincorporated areas like Mojave, Rosamond, Sand Canyon and Golden Hills, the "COPS" TV show will not be filming there. Instead, they will be filming the show in the Bakersfield metro area.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.
MOJAVE, CA
Tehechapi News

Property near Keene owned by The Nature Conservancy rezoned for ag

Once envisioned as part of a 4,000-acre resort and residential development, a 1,409-acre parcel near Keene will be rezoned and added to Kern County’s Agricultural Preserve No. 18 following action of the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27. The ranch property is owned by The Nature Conservancy, the...
KEENE, CA
KGET

Spectrum services restored after outage reported in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Customers are reporting Spectrum services are returning to normal after an outage affected thousands Saturday night throughout the greater Bakersfield area. In a tweet just after 8:20 p.m., Spectrum said it was working to resolve “area problems” as quickly as possible for customers in Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, Taft and Tehachapi. There […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

