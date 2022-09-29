Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair
Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
AdWeek
Longtime California News Anchor Dave Gonzales to Retire After Nearly 40 Years in Local TV
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bakersfield, Calif., anchor Dave Gonzales is retiring after nearly 40 years in local TV. Gonzales began working in local TV in San...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Protect Morro Bay for residents, tourists
With hot, dry summers in Bakersfield, many seek relief on the Central Coast. If a Texas-based Vistra Energy proposal is approved, Morro Bay/Estero Bay will no longer be the idyllic coastal town many have grown to love.
Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 People Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California City Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The officials stated that an unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and [..]
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg SFB set for Monday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday afternoon from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, and moments after liftoff the rocket may be visible in some parts of Kern County. The launch is set for 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 3. Officials said the Falcon 9 will climb vertically for […]
Bakersfield Californian
Local market picks up for new, existing homes
The single-family home market in Bakersfield regained lost ground in August, swinging from small declines in median prices one month prior to gains in the low single digits for new and existing houses, according to a report released Saturday. Growth in sales volume, too, reversed earlier signs of slowing during...
Person taken into custody following apparent standoff in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night. Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house. Video from the scene showed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
Vandals create $5,000 in damages at Shafter church: SPD
SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department was called to the First Church of Nazarene for a vandalism and burglary investigation. When they arrived, officers said they found damage estimated to be $5,000, according to officials. Police said they were called Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. and found damaged pews, paint on windows, broken windows […]
theloopnewspaper.com
'COPS' to be filmed in Kern
Friendly advice, you may not want to speed in Bakersfield for a few months. The long running reality TV show "COPS" will be filming in Kern County. Film crews will be embedded with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. While the Kern County Sheriff's Department provides service to much of the unincorporated areas like Mojave, Rosamond, Sand Canyon and Golden Hills, the "COPS" TV show will not be filming there. Instead, they will be filming the show in the Bakersfield metro area.
KGET 17
KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin
MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner officially identifies missing Rosamond woman
A 27-year-old woman from Rosamond who was last seen by family members on August 1st was officially identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office on Friday, September 30th.
Week in Review: Opioids in schools, inflation relief checks and more
These were the biggest stories in Kern County this past week.
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing plywood from Home Depot in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Tehachapi said two men were arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing dozens of sheets of plywood from a Home Depot. The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 2, a patrol officer noticed a pickup truck with plywood in the truck bed driving away from […]
KMPH.com
Local teacher holds 13 world records, featured in 2023 Guinness World Records book
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Imagine having your photo in the Guinness World Records book. Carrie Swidecki is not only a teacher at Laurelglen Elementary School in Bakersfield, but she currently holds not one but 13 Guinness World Records. However, before becoming known as the dancing queen, Swidecki says it...
38-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that a crash happened at around 6:39 a.m. when [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Tehechapi News
Property near Keene owned by The Nature Conservancy rezoned for ag
Once envisioned as part of a 4,000-acre resort and residential development, a 1,409-acre parcel near Keene will be rezoned and added to Kern County’s Agricultural Preserve No. 18 following action of the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27. The ranch property is owned by The Nature Conservancy, the...
Spectrum services restored after outage reported in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Customers are reporting Spectrum services are returning to normal after an outage affected thousands Saturday night throughout the greater Bakersfield area. In a tweet just after 8:20 p.m., Spectrum said it was working to resolve “area problems” as quickly as possible for customers in Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, Taft and Tehachapi. There […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield considers creating office of violence prevention
Life for Jarvis Naff Jr. was looking good. He became a father in November 2021, and, at the young age of 26, he was a homeowner. Always a hard worker while growing up in Bakersfield, he focused his labor in the oil fields.
Comments / 0