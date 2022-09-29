Read full article on original website
Starbucks and its union are ready to negotiate. What's on the table?
With about 240 units now unionized, Starbucks says it’s ready to sit down with organizers to hammer out a labor accord. What provisions is Starbucks Workers United likely to pursue?. “If I were other restaurants, particularly chain restaurants, I would watch very closely the terms negotiated on just-cause firing...
McDonald’s adds a Disney executive to its board of directors
McDonald’s named Kareem Daniel to its board of directors on Monday, giving the burger giant its fourth new board member this year. Daniel is the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution at The Walt Disney Co., where he oversees content investment decisions as well as digital streaming services, television channels and film distribution.
Taco Bell shifts its breakfast business with the help of Pete Davidson
Taco Bell apparently plans to apologize for its breakfast strategy to date and is enlisting Pete Davidson to help. The Mexican fast-food chain is planning to pivot its business in the morning to focus more on “ease and familiarity.”. As such, the company said on Monday, it is enlisting...
Hotels face their own crippling shortage of workers
More than 9 of every 10 hotels in the United States are unable to fill vacancies in their staffs despite a climb in wages to an average of $22 an hour across the industry, according to new research from the American Hotel & Lodging Association, or AH&LA. A canvass of...
KFC tests Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps in Atlanta
Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps launched on KFC’s menu Monday, available in select Atlanta locations for a limited time. Fans on social media lamented the demise of KFC Twister Wraps, to the tune of 42,500 mentions on Twitter over the last two years. The chicken chain listened, updated the wraps with a few new spins and is bringing them back in three flavors.
