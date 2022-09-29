Read full article on original website
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Workers striking at San Francisco airport restaurants win pay hike and healthcare benefits
The 1,000 restaurant workers who walked off their jobs at restaurants in San Francisco International Airport last Monday have returned to work after winning “significant” pay raises and health care benefits, according to the union that coordinated the strike. The job action had shut down most of the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
TikToker Says They Were Denied Service by Restaurant Because a "Non-tipper" Was in Her Group
There are many parts of the world where leaving a gratuity for service is either considered the norm, or at the very least, is greatly appreciated. And then you have countries where it's considered downright rude to tip, like Japan and South Korea. And although tipping in the US has been around for a very long time, and was first "codified as part of The New Deal" in 1938, it still comes under heavy criticism, especially at cafes and other fast-casual restaurants where sit-down waiting service isn't the norm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch
Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Low-income consumers were hit hard this summer, but gas prices are helping
He’s spent his first months on the job asking field-level staff and even suppliers what the brand should do differently. It's resulted in an avalanche of fresh ideas. The nation is mobilizing to battle hunger. Where are the restaurants?. The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health was...
McDonald's Breakfast Hours: When does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?
If you love breakfast and McDonald’s, you’ve probably wondered about this a few times over the past few years. What time does McDonald's breakfast end in California in 2022?Credit: Adobe.
Comments / 0