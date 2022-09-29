ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers

McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

TikToker Says They Were Denied Service by Restaurant Because a "Non-tipper" Was in Her Group

There are many parts of the world where leaving a gratuity for service is either considered the norm, or at the very least, is greatly appreciated. And then you have countries where it's considered downright rude to tip, like Japan and South Korea. And although tipping in the US has been around for a very long time, and was first "codified as part of The New Deal" in 1938, it still comes under heavy criticism, especially at cafes and other fast-casual restaurants where sit-down waiting service isn't the norm.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Bill Of Rights#Gas Prices#Restaurant Chains#Nutrition#Food Drink#Bs
Daily Mail

Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch

Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
TECHNOLOGY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Low-income consumers were hit hard this summer, but gas prices are helping

He’s spent his first months on the job asking field-level staff and even suppliers what the brand should do differently. It's resulted in an avalanche of fresh ideas. The nation is mobilizing to battle hunger. Where are the restaurants?. The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health was...
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy