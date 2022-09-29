Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is TerrifyingTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Coworkers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. — It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life," said Steve Moskowitz, the CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. "That's why everybody here is reeling so hard." Golf, guitars, a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 80, dies of injuries sustained in August crash
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A Carbon County woman has died more than a month after she was involved in a car crash. Patricia Rodenbach, 80, was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. The Lehighton area woman died...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County church victim of fraud
KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
WFMZ-TV Online
High school student killed, another injured in Chester County crash
TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. -- Two teenagers were involved in a serious crash in Chester County. Police officers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Saturday in the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township, officials said. Two teenaged males were inside the vehicle. The driver, a student...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
I-78 traffic stoppages for rock blasting in Hunterdon County, NJ to continue through October
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Drivers who go through Hunterdon County, New Jersey on I-78 only have a month left of those total traffic stoppages before construction goes on a winter hiatus. A project involving rock blasting has been underway since June to keep the roadway safe. At times, there is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure proposes 2023 budget that keeps taxes unchanged
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure proposed Monday a 2023 budget that keeps taxes at current levels. If County Council, which has to approve spending plans, votes in favor of the McClure plan, property taxes would remain at 10.8 mills, or $540 for a property assessed at $50,000. McClure's proposed operating...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cleanup continues after row home collapse in Reading
READING, Pa. — When one longtime Reading resident first saw all the commotion, he thought it was a fire. "I walked up the street here and I seen the building had collapsed in the 200 block of Reed Street," said Donald Housholder. Crews said what would be used to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man pleads guilty in deadly drive-by shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man will spend years in prison for shooting two people outside a home in 2021. Devin Rarick pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the May 10 shooting outside a Lehigh Street home, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Stolen church check 'washed,' cashed for nearly $12K
ALBANY TWP., Pa. — A church in Berks County has fallen victim to the latest check-cashing scheme. Someone stole a check written by Kempton New Church in Albany Township and then "washed" the original amount off the check and cashed it for $11,631, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek man missing from Doylestown neighborhood
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Richard Washington was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood in Doylestown, said Central Bucks Regional police. The 49-year-old had walked to the mailbox area on Sandy Ridge Drive, police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Petitioners seek referendum to prevent environmental toxins in Reading
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council held a hearing Monday night about a petition regarding toxic sites. The organizer of the toxic trespass movement, Rev. Evelyn Morrison, spoke about getting the referendum on the ballot next spring. Petitioners want to change the city charter to prevent Reading from putting...
WFMZ-TV Online
Vacant rowhome in Reading collapses; neighbors evacuated
READING, Pa. — A vacant house in Reading collapsed overnight, forcing neighbors out of their homes. Police and firefighters responded to the 200 block of Reed Street just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A vacant rowhome in the block collapsed, reducing the front of the house to a pile of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 87, dies after Allentown house fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of two people rescued from a burning Allentown home more than a week ago has died. Nancy Joseph, 87, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. She died of complications from smoke inhalation after an early-morning fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
More families join $50M class action lawsuit against Sesame Place in Bucks County
Several more families have joined a federal discrimination lawsuit against Sesame Place in Bucks County. The class action suit now includes 89 families involving 125 children. In the original lawsuit filed in July, a Baltimore family claims multiple characters at the park ignored a Black girl during a meet-and-greet. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading proposes $100.7M budget for 2023
READING, Pa. – Property owners in the city of Reading most likely will not face a property tax increase in 2023. City Council heard an overview of a draft 2023 budget from the city administration Monday night. Finance Director Jamar Kelly said the administration is proposing a budget of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Job fair for those with criminal records held in Reading
READING, Pa. — Dozens of local businesses took part Monday in a job fair for people with criminal records who want to re-enter the workforce. Berks Connections Pretrial Services hosted the fair at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The fair was open to anyone who is on probation...
Comments / 0