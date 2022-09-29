Read full article on original website
Gloria Schmitz
3d ago
article says 1 of the defendants- why the heck aren't there more there? could be the attorney isn't trying to hard to prosecuted them- as in " favor" to someone???
Which politicians received donations from Feeding our Future defendants?
MINNEAPOLIS — There is no evidence that politicians who received campaign contributions from Feeding our Future meal fraud suspects knew the cash may be the fruit of a crime, But KARE 11 News has combed through state and federal records documenting political contributions to trace the money and find out what has happened to it.
Minnesota man sentenced to life for beating girlfriend to death
MINNEAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally beating his girlfriend in February 2021. According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, on Sept. 9, a jury found Timothy Heller guilty of first-degree domestic abuse murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony. On Sept. 23, he was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.
Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues
Thursday the Governor spoke for the first time since putting the blame on a Ramsey County Judge for the continued payments to after being alerted to potential fraud in a $250 million COVID scheme by Feeding Our Future.
Minnesota police make record setting fentanyl bust
A man was busted with 24 pounds of fentanyl at a Minnesota hotel, with the Bloomington Police Department saying it was the largest-ever fentanyl bust the agency has made.
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for three of four suspects after they robbed an ATM technician Friday afternoon.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles - a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
Bus shelter drug use sparking concerns in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – It's hard to ignore what's going on inside bus shelters near West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North. On display, for all to see, appears to be the illegal smoking of drugs, and the aftermath of users feeling the effects of the drugs.Ryan Timlin is president of ATU Local 1005, the union which represents Metro Transit drivers."It's a serious problem in the shelters ... it's really bad for the community and the neighborhoods and the ridership, but it's even worse because it's spilling into the buses and the trains," Timlin said.RELATED: DPS cracking down on Metro Transit safety...
The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.
Frontline "Hero Pay" update: Crucial information expected to be released next week
Featured video is from Aug. 16MINNEAPOLIS -- Important information on frontline worker "hero pay" in Minnesota - including a payment amount - is expected soon.On Thursday, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry officials announced that the agency expects "to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and payment timeline" sometime next week. "Hero Pay" is part of the Frontline Worker Pay program meant to compensate people for working during the pandemic. The state allocated $500 million for the program to be divided equally among those approved. RELATED: Still have "Hero Pay" questions? Here's what you need to knowNearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for frontline worker bonus payments. According to the state, 214,209 applications were denied, which is nearly 18% of applications submitted.The state said previously that the payments will go out sometime between September and October. It will be either a direct deposit or a prepaid debit card.The state's initial estimate was that 667,000 people were eligible for Hero Pay, meaning they would get $750 a person. However, the dollar amount won't be known until the appeals process is finished.
U.S. to inflict additional costs on Iran for violent crackdown on protests, says Biden
The United States this week will impose additional punitive measures targeting those involved in Iran's violent crackdown on anti-regime protests, President Joe Biden said Monday.
Minnesota to roll out $487 frontline worker bonuses
MPR’s Brian Bakst reports that more than a million Minnesotans who qualify for frontline worker bonuses will get $487 each in checks that start going out this week. John Fritze at USA Today reports that the Supreme Court declined to hear MyPillowGuy Mike Lindell’s appeal on a defamation suit.
