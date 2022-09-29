Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Magic's Terrence Ross on Bol Bol: 'Nobody's Ever Seen Anybody Play Like This'
Bol Bol spent the first three seasons of his NBA career as a garbage-time player for the Denver Nuggets, but his potential has kept him in the NBA, and now he's getting a fresh start with the Orlando Magic. The Nuggets tried to trade Bol to the Detroit Pistons last...
Bleacher Report
Tyler Herro, Heat Agree to 4-Year, $130M Contract Extension Ahead of 2022 Season
Tyler Herro is sticking with the Miami Heat for the foreseeable future. The young sharpshooter agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension Sunday:. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Herro's fourth in the league, he was eligible to sign a designated rookie scale extension for five years and $186 million.
Bleacher Report
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Rips Kyrie Irving for Alex Jones Video: 'You Share His Stench'
Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called Kyrie Irving a "comical buffoon" after the Brooklyn Nets guard reposted a video of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his Instagram feed last month. "Alex Jones is one of the most despicable human beings alive and to associate with him means you...
Bleacher Report
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Illness, Hospitalization, Details Weight Loss
Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness recently, and on Monday he opened up about his recovery. Towns revealed to reporters that he's weighing 231 pounds, down from his usual listed weight of 248. While he didn't specify what the illness was, he said he only recently started walking again and he's excited to continue working toward a return to the court.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Rumors: Lakers PG Has Improved 3-Point Shot, Refined Shooting Form
A sense of optimism always blossoms when a new season is about to start. When it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, that means talking yourself into Russell Westbrook finally becoming the complementary player his game necessitates. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha reported Monday the 33-year-old...
Bleacher Report
Report: London Johnson Signs Record NBA G League Ignite Contract, Bypasses College
London Johnson is reclassifying from the 2023 to 2022 class and reportedly signing with the G League Ignite. "The main [reason] was being able to play against NBA talent and getting coached from the highest level NBA coaches," he said, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Vecenie. "Also, seeing the success from past [prospects], I really felt like I could create my own path and be successful myself."
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Upcoming Showcase Features Top Two Prospects
The 2023 NBA draft cycle kicks off in Las Vegas this week with a two-game series between our top two projected picks: France's Victor Wembanyama and the G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson. But there's also plenty of excitement about the next few prospects tiers, which are mostly made up of collegiate freshmen.
Bleacher Report
The NBA's 4 Most Overrated Teams Entering 2022-23 Season
The NBA is loaded with individual talent and several teams that could reasonably be expected to compete for a title. It's easy to fall for a number of those contenders, but increased parity throughout the league might lead to heartbreak. To determine which teams are likeliest to let you down,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maxey scores 20 as Philly beats Nets in Simmons debut
Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points, Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 15 each as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn 127-108 as the Nets finally had all three of their big stars on the floor at the same time
AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama understands why some compare him to other players, especially very tall ones who can shoot
Bleacher Report
Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension
The Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Booth took over as general manager in June 2022 following the departure of President of Basketball Operations Tim...
Bleacher Report
Jabari Smith Jr. 'Exactly As Advertised' in Rockets' Preseason Win Over Spurs
The Houston Rockets opened their preseason on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, giving fans their first look at highly touted rookie Jabari Smith Jr. since summer league. Smith delivered an impressive performance to lead Houston to a 134-96 victory. The 19-year-old finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists, displaying the talent that was expected of him when the Rockets drafted him No. 3 overall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big preseason debut for Kings rookie Keegan Murray in blowout win over Los Angeles Lakers
In his preseason debut, Keegan Murray showed why he was considered one of the most NBA-ready rookies in the 2022 draft.
Bleacher Report
Chris Paul's Suns Roasted by NBA Twitter for Loss to Craig Randall and 36ers
Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson. Villanova over Georgetown. The United States over the Soviet Union. Fans in Phoenix were witness to a shocking upset Sunday night, as they watched the NBL's 36ers earn a 134-124 win over their Suns. Craig Randall scored a game-high 35 points and Robert Franks added...
Bleacher Report
Harrison Barnes on Kings Trade Rumors: 'I Check Woj. I Check Shams'
Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes has been included in trade rumors entering the 2022-23 season, and he admitted Sunday that he does monitor NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania for the latest news. However, Barnes also added he's focused on putting his best foot forward with the Kings this...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
NFL MVP Voting Rumors: Peter King Praises Possible AP Changes, 'I Love the Idea'
There is growing support for potential voting changes to the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the AP is considering a ranked-choice voting system for MVP similar to what is used in the NBA and MLB. It would be a change from the current method, where 50 sportswriters and broadcasters only list one name and the most votes wins.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade for Pacers' Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Debated
An internal "debate" reportedly continues to wage on behind the scenes as the Los Angeles Lakers decide whether to trade Russell Westbrook. Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers' brain trust of Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and Kurt Rambis met ahead of training camp and "seriously considered" a trade that would send Westbrook and two future first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Darvin Ham: If I Can Get Robin Lopez to Hit 3s, 'I'm Sure' Damian Jones Can
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is confident he can help Damian Jones expand his offensive repertoire. Ham used Robin Lopez, whom he coached with the Milwaukee Bucks, to make his point. "No disrespect Robin, but if I have Robin Lopez making threes, I’m sure I can make Damian...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schröder to Join Team This Week After Resolving Visa Issue
Dennis Schröder is expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers this coming week after resolving a visa issue, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The Lakers open their preseason Monday against the Sacramento Kings, but Schröder could get back in time for their matchup Wednesday with the Phoenix Suns or their clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.
Comments / 0