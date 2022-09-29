Read full article on original website
Postgame 5: Isles Edge Flyers, 2-1
Playing their penultimate game of the preseason, the Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at UBS Arena on Sunday evening. The Flyers, who have only scored a combined five goals in five exhibition games, dropped to 1-4-0. The Islanders improved to 1-2-0. The first period was scoreless. In...
TOR@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens dropped their fifth straight preseason game on Monday night, falling 5-1 to the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. Both Josh Anderson and Sean Monahan made their preseason debuts. Anderson recovered from an insect bite that caused severe inflammation in his hand, while Monahan was finally...
TRIUMPHANT RETURNS
Tanev scores and Mangiapane gets a helper as Flames dump visiting Kraken. Chris Tanev is a quiet, reserved fella. Neither his personality nor his game are flashy. He's a workhouse who makes all the little plays, sacrifices his body, and is undoubtly one of the most underrated defensive blueliners in the game.
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Neal released from PTO by Blue Jackets
Brown sidelined for Blues; Zegras day to day for Ducks. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. James Neal was released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) on...
Canucks Reduce 2022 Pre-Season Roster by Six Players
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by six players. Vancouver's current pre-season roster now consists of 42 players. The following players have been released from their professional tryout contracts and will be joining the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):
Who will separate from pack as Stars preseason rolls on?
FRISCO, Texas -- Preseason hockey is a unique animal. Take the Stars this season, for example. They have played some strong lineups for their two home games and suffered two losses. They played a more "depth" lineup in a neutral site game and took a win. "It's a tough environment...
Final Buzzer: Kraken Fall Short
Icing a close-to-regular lineup, the defending Pacific Division champion Calgary Flames extinguished the Seattle Kraken 4-1 Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames were the stingiest NHL team last season in terms of goals allowed and the Kraken learned why Monday. Calgary started strong, absorbed a pushback from the Kraken and that was enough for goaltender Jakob Markstrom who made 21 saves and allowed one power-play goal.
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Canucks 2
EDMONTON, AB - When you're trying to make the team, a hat trick isn't a bad way to do it. Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway lit the lamp three times, and added an assist in the Oilers 7-2 victory over the Canucks on Monday night. Lost in the 'Hollywood' excitement, Zach Hyman had a strong performance manning the right wing with Holloway and Leon Draisaitl as the forward added a goal and two assists and was a consistent threat throughout the game.
Josi shines for Predators in win in hometown of Bern, Switzerland
BERN, Switzerland -- The horn sounded, and the fans rose to their feet and applauded. Well, at least the fans who weren't already on their feet cheering and chanting and singing the whole game. The Nashville Predators and SC Bern lined up on the blue lines for the three stars,...
Bruins Drop Exhibition Contest to Devils in Newark
NEWARK - The Bruins dropped their fourth of six preseason games on Monday night, falling to the New Jersey Devils, 1-0, at Prudential Center. Coach Jim Montgomery called the shutout setback "a little bit of a flat game for us" as the Black & Gold struggled to generate much offensively.
'I LOVE THE OPPORTUNITY'
Dube will get a look tonight on right wing with Kadri at centre and Mangiapane on the left. Darryl Sutter didn't mince words. There's a vacancy in the Top 6 and the Flames need someone to step up, reach out and grab it. "Because nobody else has yet," the coach...
Stars take 'steps in the right direction' despite loss to Avalanche
DALLAS -- The outcome wasn't what the Stars wanted, but the process was actually pretty good. Dallas lost to Colorado, 3-1, Monday at American Airlines Center, and fell to 2-3-0 in the preseason. However, the Stars had a 39-30 advantage in shots on goal and a 79-45 edge in shot attempts.
Blue Jackets fall in preseason contest at Carolina
Columbus will be back in action Thursday at home vs. St. Louis. The Blue Jackets dropped a 8-1 decision in preseason action against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Monday night. Game in a Paragraph. Columbus scored the opening goal of the game, but it was largely one-way traffic after...
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders
Playing their fifth of six preseason games, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-3-0) are in Elmont, NY, on Sunday evening to take on the New York Islanders (0-2-0). Game time at UBS Arena is 7:00 p.m, EDT. The game will not be televised. The Flyers' radio broadcast is available on 97.5 The...
Flyers battle Bruins in Beantown at 1PM
The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. It's another set of back-to-back games for the Flyers, who will be in New York on Sunday night to take on the Islanders.
De Leo, Grimaldi Battling for Spot in Ducks Lineup, SoCal Hockey History
If you were growing up as a Southern California hockey player in the mid-2000s, there was a pretty good chance you were knew who Rocco Grimaldi was. Same goes for Chase De Leo, for those SoCal ice kids in the 2010s. After all, in that generation's formative days there just...
Timmins Focused on Continuous Improvement as Regular Season Nears
Coyotes defenseman working hard to get back into playing form, 'itching to play hockey again'. Conor Timmins has never been more ready for an NHL season to start. The 24-year-old defenseman has been limited to just 39 games over his three-year NHL career, and 31 of those were in the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche. He signed a two-year deal with Arizona after he was acquired from the Avalanche as part of the Darcy Kuemper trade in July 2021.
Canes Agree To Terms With Dronov
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Grigorii Dronov to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Dronov $770,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. Dronov has subsequently been assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.
Sharks put in extra work during first NHL Global Series practice
BERLIN -- The practice stretched on and on. Past an hour, past an hour and a half. The San Jose Sharks were going to use all of their allotted ice time at Wellblechpalast in Berlin. "We had two days off," coach David Quinn said. "We weren't going to have the...
Devils Host Bruins for Final Home Preseason Game | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils host the Bruins for New Jersey's final home preseason game of the year. Most recently, the home team dropped a 2-1 game to their rivals, the New York Rangers, on Friday night. You can watch tonight's game on the Devils brand new app, or listen on the Devils...
