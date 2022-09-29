HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough start and an injury that took Harper out for two months to do just that, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 Monday night to clinch its first playoff berth in 11 years. “This is the goal,” Harper said. “This is what you play for.” Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Schwarber homered to propel the Phillies to the victory Monday.

