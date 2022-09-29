Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?
Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
Look: NASCAR Crew Member Ejected For Awful Decision
NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan saw one of her crew members get the boot from today's Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. Deegan entered pit road and as her crew began to work on her vehicle, one of the car's tires rolled away across the track while competitors were racing by.
Hurricane Ian floods historic NASCAR track
Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a massive Category 4 hurricane that left hundreds dead and millions of dollars of property damage in its wake. Two million Floridians are currently without power. It’s no surprise that the storm failed to spare Daytona International Speedway, which thankfully won’t be used anytime soon...
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Racing world reacts to life-threatening NASCAR Truck Series crash
NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered a life-threatening injury in a fiery crash while racing at Talladega Speedway on Saturday. The announcers were quick to note the amount of smoke as Anderson slammed into the wall and escaped his burning vehicle. “Jordan Anderson involved in a scary accident today...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns across his neck, face, right arm and both knees as he desperately jumped from his burning vehicle Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. The 31-year-old journeyman was running fourth in the Truck Series race on Saturday when his truck spun...
NASCAR world reacts to Hailie Deegan crew ejection
NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan’s crew had an interesting day on Saturday as one of their members was kicked out of the Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. In the middle of the race, Deegan had just entered pit road as her crew was working on her vehicle when one of the car’s tires rolled across the track and literally into oncoming traffic, causing some of the cars to swerve or slow down. One of the crewmembers then ran across the track and into the infield to get the tire. However, in doing so, he had put himself and other drivers in danger, forcing NASCAR officials to pull his credentials and escort him off the track.
Look: Prominent NASCAR Track Has Been Flooded
The aftermath from Hurricane Ian is tough to look at. Even though the violent storm didn't actually make landfall in Daytona Beach, the city has been dealing with major flooding. Believe it or not, Daytona International Speedway was flooded. A photo of the track at Daytona International Speedway is going...
NASCAR at Talladega results: Chase Elliott seals spot in Round of 8 with daring final lap move
Sunday's race at Talladega was fairly clean, with only a handful of caution flags being waved over the course of the day. So, when Daniel Hemric's No. 16 car stalled out on pit road with six laps to go, the pressure was on for those at the front of the pack.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Talladega jumbles Cup playoff grid heading to elimination race
TALLADEGA, Ala. — It’s dangerous to forecast what is going to happen next in these playoffs in a Cup season unlike any other. So keep that in mind, but Chase Elliott’s victory at Talladega moves him one step closer to returning to the championship race for a third consecutive season.
NASCAR world reacts to very surprising Talladega finish
Talladega Superspeedway is generally known to be a crashfest in recent years but the NASCAR Cup Series drivers were on their best behavior as 33 of them were running at the end of the YellaWood 500 with 27 of them still on the lead lap. It’s been a while since...
The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega
Longtime NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns during a truck series wreck at Talladega. The post The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 rolls on with the final pack race of the season.
NASCAR at Talladega: Weekend schedule, TV info, odds, picks, standings and results
The NASCAR Cup playoffs head to the series’ least predictable track for the second race of the Round of 12 this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. No one enters with better than 12-to-1 odds and with good reason: the playoff round at Talladega is typically a crashfest. The last five fall races there have averaged nine cautions and 40 out of the 188 laps run under the yellow flag.
Talladega Cup playoff race results, driver points standings entering cutoff
Talladega points, results: Chase Elliott captured his 18th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, passing Ryan Blaney on the final lap Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the fifth time in the past six races at the 2.66-mile oval that a last-lap pass was made by the winner. Blaney...
Sunday Talladega Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
Sunday will mark a difficult crossroads for NASCAR. As several of its top drivers express serious concerns about safety, the Cup Series is at Talladega Superspeedway, the circuit’s biggest track and site of many massive wrecks over its 53 years of existence. Adding to the tension is the fact...
Chase Elliott wins Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway
Chase Elliott had the moves, the power and the drafting help when he needed them. Elliott shot to the lead in a web of traffic in the final five miles and won Sunday’s 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Elliott, winning for the fifth time this year, thus earned a spot in the playoffs’ Round of 8. It will mark Elliott’s sixth appearance in that playoff round.
Wild video shows Ty Dillon losing window during race
Ty Dillon lost a window during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, and NBC’s cameras were able to catch footage of the flying part. Dillon was responsible for the first caution of the YellaWood 500, which came on lap 12 due to flying debris. The debris turned out to be the No. 42 Chevrolet’s right side window.
