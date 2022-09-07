Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, threatened to kill her at U-Haul site, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after kidnapping and attacking his ex-girlfriend, then threatening to kill her at a local U-Haul site, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). On Sept. 29, a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her in her vehicle while it was parked outside...
AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
One person shot near bank in Millington, police say
MILLIGNTON, Tenn. — The Millington Police Department is investigating after a person was shot near a First South Financial Credit Union. Police said it happened at 1:00 a.m. on October 2 in the 7800 block of Church St. A person was shot and is in stable condition, according to...
Man wanted following shooting in Covington, police say
Memphis, TN. — The Covington Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left one injured. Police said it happened around 4:30 pm at 213 Boals Street in Covington. One victim is taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is in critical condition,...
WLBT
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the lone suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Ole Miss student is speaking out. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.
MFD firefighter under investigation for allegedly making racist Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a social media post made by one of its firefighters. The Facebook post appeared to be racially motivated and was written by Steven W. Chillis. On Monday, MFD confirmed Chillis has been an employee since March 2020 and said...
‘I’m going to kill you’: Man strangles ex-wife, hits her with hammer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for showing up at a house unannounced, among other assault charges. On Sep. 28, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a house on Meadow Ridge Trail, off East Raines Road. The caller told police that her ex-husband, Billy James, showed up...
Woman allegedly burned victim with hookah set during fight at local hookah lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after an altercation at a local hookah lounge. On Sept. 19, a woman reported she had been assaulted inside the Spades Hookah Lounge at 3705 Malco Way, Ste. 105, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The woman said she was in...
Driver charged with DUI after two paramedics injured in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters were injured in a crash on I-240 Sunday morning, police say. Memphis Police responded to a call around 3 a.m. and found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at I-240 and Norris. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Two others were also taken […]
actionnews5.com
Senatobia police searching for persons of interest in gang-related shooting investigation
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - The Senatobia Police Department is searching for five persons of interest in a gang-related shooting investigation. The shooting took place on Friday, Sept. 23 in a Senatobia neighborhood, at the intersection of East Gilmore Street and Cox Street. The individuals pictured are considered persons of interest.
Man arrested after Covington shooting
UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Woman dead after relative shows up to settle score at Whitehaven apartments, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed and several apartments were shot up when a fight turned into retaliatory gunfire at a Whitehaven apartment complex this week. Police say it began around 6 in the evening of Sept. 26 with a fight between two men at the Bent Tree Apartments on Brierpark Drive. One of […]
Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head, autopsy reveals
Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis teacher who was abducted while on an early morning jog earlier this month, died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head and blunt force injury, according to an autopsy report obtained by CNN affiliate WHBQ.
‘They be speeding here’: Man shoots at vehicles driving down street, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for shooting at several vehicles passing by, from his porch. On Oct. 1 at approximately 12:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call at a home on Rockwood Avenue. When officers arrived, a man told them while...
One roofer killed, another injured when driver plows into job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends are raising money for the family of a Honduran man killed on a construction site on White Station Road in East Memphis Thursday afternoon. Chris Whitten said Elvin Nunez was unloading materials in the driveway of a house at White Station and Sequoia when a driver jumped the curb, killing Elvin […]
Suspects allegedly steal cash from local Piccadilly, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after allegedly stealing money from a local restaurant. On Sept. 17, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery at a Piccadilly at 4996 Stage Rd. An employee said she was at the cash register counting money,...
Man allegedly cashed nearly $100K in stolen checks after burglarizing victim’s home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly cashing nearly $100K in checks he stole from someone’s home. On June 17, a man reported his home in the 9800 block of Humphrey Road was burglarized during the past week. Various items were taken from the home,...
Body found in burning car in Millington, sheriff’s office says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found dead in a burning car in Millington. On Thursday, at 8:30 a.m., Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash and vehicle fire at a dead end on Pilot Road in Millington. Fire units found the deceased victim in the front...
Man wanted for multiple Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last week, including one that left a woman critically injured. The crime spree started last Wednesday along North Belvedere Boulevard when a man was shot. Investigators say nearly ten shots were fired. Prior to the shooting, […]
