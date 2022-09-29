Nonprofit organizations play an invaluable and yet overlooked role in New York. Social services nonprofits contract with government agencies to carry out essential functions, whether it’s protecting children, caring for the elderly or providing aid to the poor. Some nonprofits represent vulnerable New Yorkers in court while seeking criminal justice reforms as well. Others focus on homelessness, housing, immigration, public transit and access to health care, to name a few. These organizations, with rare exceptions, are led by idealistic executives who toil day after day to make New York a better place.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO