ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

The 2022 Nonprofit Power 100

Nonprofit organizations play an invaluable and yet overlooked role in New York. Social services nonprofits contract with government agencies to carry out essential functions, whether it’s protecting children, caring for the elderly or providing aid to the poor. Some nonprofits represent vulnerable New Yorkers in court while seeking criminal justice reforms as well. Others focus on homelessness, housing, immigration, public transit and access to health care, to name a few. These organizations, with rare exceptions, are led by idealistic executives who toil day after day to make New York a better place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Take two: The Brooklyn Democratic Party tries to host a functional meeting

The Brooklyn Democratic Party will meet again Monday afternoon to resume its county committee meeting that got cut short because of disorganization and technical issues. And soon after, Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn is expected to be reelected to another two-year term as county leader. That itself is a surprise...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

What to know about NY Gov. Hochul’s $637M COVID test controversy

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (D) speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month breakfast reception at El Museo del Barrio in New York City. Republican opponents have accused Hochul of engaging in “pay to play” over COVID test spending to benefit her supporters. It has become one of the major issues of the final weeks of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Rush, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
City
Chinatown, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
cityandstateny.com

Police unions are cozying up to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a time of ‘turmoil’

During her short time on the job, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell has forged a positive relationship with rank-and-file officers at a time when morale among cops is at what union officials call an “all-time low.” Earlier this month, she became the first NYPD commissioner to receive the New York City Police Benevolent Association’s Person of the Year award – a move intended to forge an alliance with the new commissioner, who serves as a liaison between the police department and City Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’

Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Adriano Espaillat
yonkerstimes.com

Cuomo in the Bronx: Fed. Gov’t Has Not Made Puerto Rico the Priority it Should Be

On Oct. 1, former Governor Andrew Cuomo attended a relief effort for victims of Hurricane Ian in the Bronx with Hispanic Clergy groups and community memebers. Cuomo, who has reemerged to comment on the state of affairs in our state and nation, recently wrote an Op-Ed in The Daily News, and made comments in the Bronx, about the lack of support, and failures of the US Federal Government in aiding Puerto Rico and its people.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Local#Dems#City State#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
rew-online.com

109 East 79 On New York’s Upper East Side Opens To Residents￼

Having launched sales exactly one year ago, Legion Investment Group has nearly sold out its development at 109 East 79 at pricing that certifies it as one of the most successful new luxury developments in New York City. The exceedingly rare property, which has commenced closings and opened to residents, is envisioned by the world-revered Steven Harris Architects and developed by Legion Investment Group––a real estate developer, owner, and operator with an established track record of executing architecturally distinguished buildings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship

The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy