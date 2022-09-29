ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Connecticut

Dayville Wireless Zone Sends Mobile Trailer to Florida

“We’re trying to just group ourselves around our family,” District Manager Bethany LePage said. The Dayville Wireless Zone, a Verizon authorized retailer, is helping its colleagues in Florida. "They don’t have a store to work out of at all. So, that trailer is going down to Florida and...
NBC Connecticut

Chilly Temps as Ian's Remnants Bring Rain to Connecticut Today

The remnants of Ian will bring periods of rain and chilly temperatures to start the weekend and start the month of October. While the heaviest of the rain looks to stay just to our south, we expect up to a half inch of rain to fall in northern portions of the state with over one inch of rain along the shoreline.
NBC Connecticut

If Hurricane Ian Left Your Home Flooded, Submit Insurance Claims Now: FEMA

Florida residents whose homes were flooded by Hurricane Ian, and who have federal flood insurance, should file a claim now, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That also applies to those who evacuated and have not returned home. They should begin the process, even if they only suspect damage...
NBC Connecticut

Additional Help Paying Energy Bills is Available to Conn. Families

Families in Connecticut who need help paying their electric or home heating bills are encouraged to apply early to receive assistance through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). On Monday, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, along with U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal announced the LIHEAP program will receive an...
NBC Connecticut

Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here soon and there are lots of fun Halloween events across Connecticut that the whole family can attend and enjoy. Sept. 17-Oct. 31: Pumpkintown U.S.A., East Hampton. Pumpkintown U.S.A. is for all ages. See 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets. It is open daily, 10 a.m. to...
NBC Connecticut

Food Assistance Program Expands to Thousands of More CT Residents

The Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) has changed its eligibility rules as of Oct. 1, expanding its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. At grocery stores, prices are soaring and across the state, many residents are in need of assistance. The Department of Social Services said help is on the way for roughly 44,000 more Connecticut residents through an expanded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
