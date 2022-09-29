Read full article on original website
Related
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Found in York County, Pennsylvania
A turkey flock in York County, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. USDA confirmed the flock’s infection Sept. 29 and posted it Oct. 3. The 25,200-bird site is in eastern York County. The 10-kilometer control area covers parts of state Route 74 and extends to a sliver of Lancaster County at Turkey Hill.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Announces Boating Facility Grant Applications are Open
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced the next round of Boating Facility Grants to help communities capitalize on the surge in new boating activity. The grant program provides grants for planning, acquisition, development, expansion, and rehabilitation of public boating facilities located on the waters of the Commonwealth. The...
abc27.com
Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash closes lane
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is causing travel delays around noon on Tuesday. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286. The right lane is said to be blocked and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-83 project uproots Dauphin County residents, businesses: ‘Not knowing causes anxiety’
Mary Eichelberger knows her days along tree-lined South 42nd Street are numbered. The two-story home she shares with her husband, Robert Eichelberger, in Swatara Township’s Sunnydale neighborhood is targeted for demolition as part of the ongoing I-83 Capital Beltway expansion project. “We’ve been through a lot back here,” said...
Penn State Health hospital in Lancaster begins accepting patients
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health is making it more convenient for residents of Lancaster and York counties and the surrounding region to access its health care with the opening of its newest hospital. Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first patients on Monday. It is located near the intersection of State […]
WGAL
Crash causes power surge that damages nine Lancaster County homes
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nine Lancaster County homeowners have damage to their homes after a crash Saturday afternoon took out an electric pole, causing a huge power surge. Police said a suspected drunk driver caused the damage that might have to include rewiring an entire house. "I heard an...
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month
A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomes patients
LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center opened its doors to patients Monday; the $375 million facility is located at the intersection of State Road and Harrisburg Turnpike. Officials say the new location is expanding access to York and Lancaster counties in East Hempfield Township. The facility...
penncapital-star.com
Protesters at Pa. House panel’s hearing on Philly crime were ‘circus animals,’ its chair says
PHILADELPHIA — A Republican-led state House panel probing surging crime in the state’s largest city concluded its work by taking testimony from law enforcement experts and confronting protests held by supporters of embattled District Attorney Larry Krasner, who’s the target of an impeachment resolution. Even as a...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Low-flying military planes expected in Cumberland County on Wednesday; no cause for worry
Low-flying U.S. Air Force airplanes are expected to make several passes over an an area south of Carlisle on Wednesday, according to South Middleton Township’s official Facebook page. The township said the flights will involve C-17 aircraft and are part of a military exercise involving the U.S. Army and...
Amish Farmhouse Destroyed In Massive York County Fire: Authorities
An Amish farmhouse was destroyed and an early morning fire in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 3, authorities say. Multiple fire departments were called to a two-story home in the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m., according to York County Emergency Management. When crews arrived people were running...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania human remains identified as missing teen from 1960s cold case
Wilkes-Barre, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police say human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. State Police say the remains were identified as 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond, who disappeared on June...
Some Pennsylvania counties will let voters fix mail-in ballot issues this election
A Commonwealth Court judge rejected a move to ban counties from letting voters fix minor issues. But the case may not have much effect on the midterms. A Pennsylvania state court has ruled mail-in voters can be allowed to fix small issues with their ballots before they’re counted – but not all counties may offer the option during the midterms.
Smoke & Pickles Butcher Shop in Mechanicsburg is closing
A neighborhood butcher shop in Cumberland County that carved a niche with local, sustainable meats is closing. Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop owner David T. Mills III announced on Sunday the Mechanicsburg shop and restaurant is permanently closing on Nov. 23.
Emergency responders see muzzle flash before gunshot hits ambulance in central Pa.
An unknown assailant shot at an ambulance in Lancaster County in the early morning hours of Saturday Sept. 24. Northern York County Regional Police are searching for that assailant, reporting nobody was injured. The emergency responders were traveling eastbound on Loucks Roud in Manchester Township when they noticed a vehicle...
Pa. special ed school goes remote after assault on teacher | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Pennsylvania legislators push for legalizing recreational cannabis
Lawmakers in our region have been working to legalize recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania. A state senator wants progress in that direction, while Philly residents have their own points of view.
Comments / 0