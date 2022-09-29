ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Found in York County, Pennsylvania

A turkey flock in York County, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. USDA confirmed the flock’s infection Sept. 29 and posted it Oct. 3. The 25,200-bird site is in eastern York County. The 10-kilometer control area covers parts of state Route 74 and extends to a sliver of Lancaster County at Turkey Hill.
YORK COUNTY, PA
