Stepmother-father-son trio charged for rap artist PnB Rock’s murder

 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A stepmother-son duo has been arrested while the father remains at large in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a restaurant earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 12, 30-year-old Rakim Allen, also known as PnB Rock, was dining at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles when he was fatally shot during a robbery. He was dining with his girlfriend at the time.

After shooting the rapper, a suspect stole his valuables and fled the scene in a waiting car. The rapper was transported to a hospital and later died at 1:59 p.m.

On Sept. 29, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that three suspects have been identified and face charges, including 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone for one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery; 38-year-old Shauntel Trone for one count of accessory after the fact; and a 17-year-old for one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. The teen also reportedly faces two counts of second-degree robbery.

The minor and his stepmother, Shauntel Trone, have been arrested, KABC-TV reports. The stepmother was reportedly scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 29, and the minor is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 19 for a pretrial hearing.

According to the D.A.’s Office, Freddie Lee Trone has fled and has not yet been arrested.

PnB Rock rose to fame and collaborated with YFN Lucci for "Everyday We Lit," which came out in 2016 and hit number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also worked with other famous artists and musicians, like Ed Sheeran and Chance the Rapper.

Before the fatal shooting, PnB Rock spoke about robberies in Los Angeles in a podcast episode of "Off the Record with DJ Akademiks." Someone reportedly tried to rob the rapper while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter on Fairfax Avenue. He also spoke about how he believes robbers are targeting rappers in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Gascón said "The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family."

Gascón continued, "The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents."

vvng.com

Man and woman arrested after attempting to settle a loan debt in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman were arrested after they attempted to settle a debt that ended with a fight and a shooting in Hesperia. On September 24, 2022, at about 11:00 PM, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s station were dispatched to the 14700 block of Eucalyptus Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred at a residence.
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA
