Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Recoups $15 Million From Previous Administration’s Mill Investment That Never Materialized

Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them?. In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the West Virginia Division of Forestry, fires are allowed from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. If you start a fire during that time frame, they say the fire must be completely extinguished by 7 a.m.
Louisa Utilities Board Meeting Agenda October 4, 2022
Hear Customer Issues (Capturis Customers-late fees) Discuss Proposal for Cleaner Water Projects (Eric Patton, FIVCO) Approve Purchase Requests (if any)
BULLDOGS SLIP BY BOYD CO. 13-10; HOST PIKE CENTRAL THURSDAY
CANNONSBURG, KY. — All-State candidate Dylan Ferguson scored two touchdowns as Lawrence Co. ( 5-1 ) slipped by Boyd Co. 13-10 Friday night on the Lion’s home field in front of a huge Lawrence County visiting crowd. Defensive coordinator Zach Botkins talks to his defense after a recent...
BLAINE AUTUMN FEST 2022 KICKS OFF THIS WEEK!
The community of Blaine, KY is hosting its annual Autumn Fest, October 7-8, 2022. The Autumn Fest has been a tradition in Blaine, running through the past decade. The community enjoys working together to provide fun activities and events for the youth and families in the area. Festivities kick off...
Tolsia falls to Tug Valley on Homecoming night; Coach looks for improvement in remainder of season
Fort Gay, W. Va. — #11 Tug Valley ( 5-1 ) beat rival Tolsia ( 0-5 ) on Homecoming night 44-7 Friday at Wilt Salmons Athletic Complex. Tug Valley opened up the scoring with a Elijah Fluty to Bryson Eli 15 yard touchdown pass with 10:33 left in the first quarter.
