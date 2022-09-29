ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Recoups $15 Million From Previous Administration’s Mill Investment That Never Materialized

By CRYSTAL STALEY
thelevisalazer.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thelevisalazer.com

Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them?. In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the West Virginia Division of Forestry, fires are allowed from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. If you start a fire during that time frame, they say the fire must be completely extinguished by 7 a.m.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

BULLDOGS SLIP BY BOYD CO. 13-10; HOST PIKE CENTRAL THURSDAY

CANNONSBURG, KY. — All-State candidate Dylan Ferguson scored two touchdowns as Lawrence Co. ( 5-1 ) slipped by Boyd Co. 13-10 Friday night on the Lion’s home field in front of a huge Lawrence County visiting crowd. Defensive coordinator Zach Botkins talks to his defense after a recent...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

BLAINE AUTUMN FEST 2022 KICKS OFF THIS WEEK!

The community of Blaine, KY is hosting its annual Autumn Fest, October 7-8, 2022. The Autumn Fest has been a tradition in Blaine, running through the past decade. The community enjoys working together to provide fun activities and events for the youth and families in the area. Festivities kick off...
BLAINE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boyd County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Greenup County, KY
Greenup County, KY
Government
City
Frankfort, KY
County
Boyd County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy