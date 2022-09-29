Former President Donald Trump said Monday he is suing CNN for defamation, seeking punitive damages to the tune of $475 million, according to a Florida court filing. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump claimed that the “time has finally come to hold CNN responsible and legally accountable for their willful deception and defamatory statements made about me.” Trump said he has watched “in disbelief” as CNN allegedly continued to broadcast false or misleading information about him “for years.” According to Reuters, Trump’s 29-page lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, alleges CNN...

POTUS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO