COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - San José State's Chevan Cordeiro was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office on Monday. Cordeiro, a junior quarterback from Honolulu, Hawaii, threw for a season-high 314 yards while having a hand in three touchdowns in the Spartans 33-16 win at Wyoming on Saturday night.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO