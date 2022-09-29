Read full article on original website
Related
Orange County 23-Year-Old Dies After Jumping From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
A 23-year-old man was killed after driving onto a Hudson Valley bridge, exiting his vehicle, and jumping, according to authorities. The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in the town of Newburgh. According to New York State Police, the Orange County man, who...
26-Year-Old Dies In Double-Vehicle Crash In Hunter
A 26-year-old man has died following a two-car crash in the region. State police in Greene County were called at around 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, with reports of a serious car vs. motorcycle crash in the town of Catskill, near the intersection of Highway 32 and Game Farm Road.
Man Receives 20 Years After Murdering Wife in Westchester Home
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that Kirk Fisher, age 60, was sentenced on September 29th, 2022, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife, Kaya Green, during a dispute in her Mount Vernon home. The murder took place on April 8th, 2021, when the defendant...
‘No Time to Get to Hospital!!’ Ulster County 1st Responders Deliver Baby
Not exactly how any pregnant woman plans to give birth. If you have kids I'm pretty sure that you can remember exactly when and where your child was brought into the world! If you're a mom you definitely remember...LOL! In today's world, most of us try to plan everything in life as best we can, especially when it comes to pregnancy, unfortunately, that plan doesn't always work out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cornwall man jumps to his death from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 23-year-old Cornwall man jumped to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge on Sunday, State Police said. The man, whose name was not made public, got out of his vehicle on the eastbound lane and jumped from the right shoulder. He was located dead in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who terrorized former girlfriend sentenced to prison
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man who broke into his former girlfriend’s home on three occasions in violation of an order of protection, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Monday to 11 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. Ricardo Mendoza, 28, had been convicted...
Ulster County Does Your Child Want to be a Sheriff
The Ulster County Sheriff's Department has a great opportunity for people ages 14 to 18 years of age who are interested in law enforcement. Their cadet program is getting ready to get underway on October 17th, 2022. If you know someone that would be interested tell them about the program.
Verizon Landline Phone Outage Reported In Dutchess County
Several police and fire departments in the area are reporting phone outages for those with Verizon landlines. The outages began on Sunday, Oct. 2 in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties and affected police and fire department seven-digit numbers. The outage continued Monday, Oct. 3. Emergency departments are advising residents they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police respond to fatal motorcycle and car crash in Catskill
Catskill state police responded to a car and motorcycle accident in the town of Catskill. Daniel Valk, 26, of Saugerties was pronounced dead at the scene after responding troopers attempted life saving procedures.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two ex-cons arrested in connection with hotel murder (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Two men have been arrested for the Sunday morning murder of a man at a Route 9 hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Both of the men arrested are convicted felons. The account of the shooting and long-term police activity at the Courtyard by Marriott...
NYSP: Kingston man ran from police with defaced gun
A Kingston man was jailed without bail Sunday night after he allegedly ran from police with a defaced gun on him.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two reported down off area bridges
MID-HUDSON – Two people were reported down off Mid-Hudson bridges over the Hudson River. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police reported someone had jumped from the mid-span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge. Marine units were dispatched to the scene. Early Monday, police radio communications reported that a man had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Motorist ticketed for driving without license following head-on crash
RED HOOK – A head-on crash on West Kerley Corners Road in the Town of Red Hook late Friday night resulted in one driver being ticketed for failing to keep right as well as driving without a license. Red Hook Police said at around 11:45 p.m., a 20133 Subaru...
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
Police: Fishkill man arrested for firing shots into pizzeria
State police say they arrested a Fishkill man who fired shots into Antonella's Pizza on Sunday afternoon.
Poughkeepsie police say suspects in deadly hotel shooting near Marist College have gang ties
The Poughkeepsie police department says both men have gang ties and are known to law enforcement.
Shooting At Hudson Valley School: Cops In New York Search For 2
Three people were injured after bullets were fired at a high school in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping for help in identifying two people. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots at the end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Verizon phone service to police down in some areas
NEW WINDSOR – Police and ambulance Verizon phone lines in the towns of New Windsor and Newburgh were down Sunday afternoon and it could not be immediately learned how far the disruption has occurred. New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers called in evening shift police officers to patrol during...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town police in standoff with barricaded man
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Just hours after a Sunday morning shooting a few hundred yards away, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police were once again using special tactics to deal with a barricaded subject along the Route 9 corridor. On Sunday evening, several Town of Poughkeepsie police officers were investigating...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0