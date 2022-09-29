Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
KLFY.com
Louisiana man arrested after exposing himself in Calcasieu Parish
WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) – According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a Westlake man has been arrested for obscenity. Issac W. Mullins, 21, of Westlake, faces an obscenity charge after exposing himself on Sampson St., according to CPSO. CPSO said that Mullins was driving next to the victim,...
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown
UPDATE (2:17 p.m.):. LPSS announced that the Lafayette High School campus has moved to a "shelter-in-place status" and students will be dismissed under the following protocol:. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the campus. The school will proceed with normal, staggered bus and car rider dismissal. Students who ride a bus will be sent home on their assigned bus. students who walk home from school must be picked up in the car rider line today. Student drivers will dismiss as normal. Students will not be allowed to check out. All after-school activities are canceled.
2 Arrested After Threat of Violence Locks Down Lafayette High School Campus for Most of the Day
After a chaotic school day filled with anxiety for parents, students, and faculty members, authorities are now sharing details on what led to Monday's lockdown at Lafayette High. Concerned parents could be seen lining Congress street across from the school, praying for positive news as the school was surrounded by...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High students released after five-hour lockdown; one arrest made for terrorizing
A social media post threatening to kill students and staff members at Lafayette High School resulted in a five-hour lockdown and one arrest, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department. It also resulted in worried parents, many of whom lined Congress Street for hours, praying and texting with...
KPLC TV
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
kalb.com
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. September 27 Dustin Higginbotham, 38, 100 block of Pat Bidez Road, Eunice. Probation warrant. Aaron Jones, 37, 700 block of Richard St., Eunice. Probation warrant, hold. September 28 Juvenile, 15, Eunice. Simple battery. Juvenile, 15, Eunice. Simple battery. September 29 Keely J. Bordelon, 43, homeless, Eunice. Probation warrant. Nicole Monique Thomas,…
wbrz.com
Bloody fight caught on video at McKinley High; read EBR school board's statement here
BATON ROUGE - School officials are investigating another brawl at McKinley High, just over a week after the East Baton Rouge School System said students were facing discipline for fighting on campus. Video shared with WBRZ shows the fight, which happened on campus Thursday and left at least one student...
brproud.com
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward.
UPDATE: No injuries reported in residential fire on Randolph Dr.
A residential fire on Randolph Dr. in Lafayette has been confirmed by the Lafayette Police Department.
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
Lake Charles American Press
Two female students accused of battery against teacher
Two female students are facing charges of battery of a school teacher following a fight at Jennings High School. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old student, according to Commander Ramby Cormier. Both students were issued misdemeanor summons for battery of a school teacher...
Lafayette Police investigating major crash on I-10
Lafayette police said the crash took place Monday, October 3, 2022. Four vehicle are said to be involved in the crash and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
New Iberia woman falls victim to tech support scam
Scammers are acting like they want to help you in order to get your information and money from you.
