Duson, LA

KLFY.com

Louisiana man arrested after exposing himself in Calcasieu Parish

WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) – According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a Westlake man has been arrested for obscenity. Issac W. Mullins, 21, of Westlake, faces an obscenity charge after exposing himself on Sampson St., according to CPSO. CPSO said that Mullins was driving next to the victim,...
WESTLAKE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown

UPDATE (2:17 p.m.):. LPSS announced that the Lafayette High School campus has moved to a "shelter-in-place status" and students will be dismissed under the following protocol:. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the campus. The school will proceed with normal, staggered bus and car rider dismissal. Students who ride a bus will be sent home on their assigned bus. students who walk home from school must be picked up in the car rider line today. Student drivers will dismiss as normal. Students will not be allowed to check out. All after-school activities are canceled.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. September 27 Dustin Higginbotham, 38, 100 block of Pat Bidez Road, Eunice. Probation warrant. Aaron Jones, 37, 700 block of Richard St., Eunice. Probation warrant, hold. September 28 Juvenile, 15, Eunice. Simple battery. Juvenile, 15, Eunice. Simple battery. September 29 Keely J. Bordelon, 43, homeless, Eunice. Probation warrant. Nicole Monique Thomas,…
EUNICE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Two female students accused of battery against teacher

Two female students are facing charges of battery of a school teacher following a fight at Jennings High School. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old student, according to Commander Ramby Cormier. Both students were issued misdemeanor summons for battery of a school teacher...
JENNINGS, LA
