Saint Landry Parish, LA

KLFY News 10

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
MARKSVILLE, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School

For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WWL

Two people shot outside St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people were shot outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night, according to the Covington Police Department. Police responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and N. Filmore Streets around 7:43 p.m. Witnesses say they heard dozens of gunshots.
COVINGTON, LA
kalb.com

Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in reference to a burglary that happened on September 21 on England Drive. Patrick Neil Sanders, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and criminal conspiracy. Richard Aaron Paul, Jr., 22, of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Ville Platte Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting House Fire with People Sleeping Inside

The State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting that a Ville Platte man has been arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire with people inside, some of whom were relatives. The St. Fire Marshal's Office and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office teamed up to investigate after a fire was set at a mobile home while people were inside sleeping on Thursday, September 29.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

9/29: Vernon sheriff announces recent arrests

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reports the following arrests:. John Thomas White Jr., 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding traffic warrants. White was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $4,500. Pamela Corley Hardy, 53, of Anacoco, was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant. Hardy...
VERNON PARISH, LA
