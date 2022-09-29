Read full article on original website
Lafayette Police investigating major crash on I-10
Lafayette police said the crash took place Monday, October 3, 2022. Four vehicle are said to be involved in the crash and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward. Woman Indicted In Shooting Death Of Man In Opelousas Home. 31-year-old Niesha Charles has been indicted on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of Jason Edwards,...
Second arrest made in fatal overdose
A 17-year-old died of an overdose, and now two people have been booked with murder, accused of getting the drugs to the teenager.
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
Morning crash causing delays on I-10
An early morning crash on I-10 is causing traffic delays.
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
Hit-and-run deaths have the St. Maritn Parish Sheriff asking for more from his deputies.
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in St. Martin Parish
News 10 reported on a hit-and-run incidents in Breaux Bridge
kalb.com
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School
For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
Two people shot outside St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people were shot outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night, according to the Covington Police Department. Police responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and N. Filmore Streets around 7:43 p.m. Witnesses say they heard dozens of gunshots.
Louisiana woman arrested, accused of driving while under the influence with kids in the car
According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page, 34-year-old Megan C. Cooper was found with drugs in her vehicle after getting pulled over for driving erratically.
kalb.com
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in reference to a burglary that happened on September 21 on England Drive. Patrick Neil Sanders, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and criminal conspiracy. Richard Aaron Paul, Jr., 22, of...
Incident Involving Scott Police Sparks Outrage on Social Media After Woman Taken to the Ground
A video of a woman being detained by Scott Police is sparking mixed reactions on social media. The since-deleted clip opens as a woman is being taken to the ground by Scott Police. A tow truck can be seen in the background of the video. The Facebook user who uploaded...
Two Lafayette families displaced after fire damages homes
Marleen Pilette, the owner of the home at 207 Randolph Dr., said she and her family were asleep when her home caught on fire this morning.
Ville Platte Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting House Fire with People Sleeping Inside
The State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting that a Ville Platte man has been arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire with people inside, some of whom were relatives. The St. Fire Marshal's Office and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office teamed up to investigate after a fire was set at a mobile home while people were inside sleeping on Thursday, September 29.
theleesvilleleader.com
9/29: Vernon sheriff announces recent arrests
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reports the following arrests:. John Thomas White Jr., 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding traffic warrants. White was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $4,500. Pamela Corley Hardy, 53, of Anacoco, was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant. Hardy...
