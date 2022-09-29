ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Daytona Speedway News

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in the state of Florida this week, including in Daytona Beach. Among the property damaged by the storm was Daytona International Speedway. Photos of the flooding at the iconic track are going viral. Daytona was almost completely underwater, which is a sight that has NASCAR fans...
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace penalized before Talladega race

Bubba Wallace is set to drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace qualified for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 12 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in 27th place behind the wheel of his #45 Toyota, but he is set to start at the back.
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Crew Member Ejected For Awful Decision

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan saw one of her crew members get the boot from today's Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. Deegan entered pit road and as her crew began to work on her vehicle, one of the car's tires rolled away across the track while competitors were racing by.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Why is Bubba Wallace listed as ‘playoffs’?

Bubba Wallace is listed with a “playoff” classification, but he isn’t in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Why is this the case?. Of the four races that have been contested so far in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, none have been won by a driver who was able to lock himself into the next round of the postseason.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Controversial Penalty Decision Saturday

After a lengthy review, Matt DiBenedetto was declared the winner of this Saturday's Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. A massive crash late in the race forced NASCAR to throw the caution. It seemed like Bret Holmes crossed the finish line first, but that wasn't actually the case. Since NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns

Chase Elliott bluntly admitted after winning at Talladega why he refuses to keep his mouth shut any longer about safety concerns with the Next Gen car. The post Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Wreck Sunday

Another week, another major NASCAR wreck. On Sunday, there was a huge wreck in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. NASCAR on NBC tweeted out a video of the huge wreck on Sunday afternoon. "Big wreck! #NASCARPlayoffs driver Joey Logano involved in this one among others," they tweeted. It's...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Returning To Cup Series Next Year

A former longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver will reportedly be back on the circuit in 2023. A.J. Allmendinger, who competed on the Cup Series from 2007-18, is returning to the circuit full-time, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Allmendinger has spent the last few seasons driving on the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with several Cup appearances sprinkled in.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Racing world reacts to life-threatening NASCAR Truck Series crash

NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered a life-threatening injury in a fiery crash while racing at Talladega Speedway on Saturday. The announcers were quick to note the amount of smoke as Anderson slammed into the wall and escaped his burning vehicle. “Jordan Anderson involved in a scary accident today...
TALLADEGA, AL
The Associated Press

Elliott: NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety

NASCAR’s most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s top drivers essentially have turned into an angry mob as they head into Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch are both sidelined with concussions, and Cody Shane Ware will race with a broken foot. All three drivers were injured in crashes in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. The car had a honeymoon phase when it debuted at the start of the year because it delivered on its promise to improve the racing and level the competitive playing field. And while the Next Gen faced some bugs in the first seven months, the car is now experiencing serious problems during the playoff portion of the season. That’s created a growing sense of urgency from the drivers that NASCAR must soften the rear of the cars in the interest of safety.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

DiBenedetto declared Truck Series winner after wild overtime Talladega finish

It took a lot of last lap gumption on the Talladega Superspeedway high banks and an official “race finish review” afterward, but longtime competitor Matt DiBenedetto earned his first NASCAR national series race victory in Saturday’s Chevy Silverado 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Because the...
SPORTS
racer.com

Ricciardo credits maturity as he finally cracks top five in Singapore

Daniel Ricciardo believes his first top-five finish of 2022 at the Singapore Grand Prix can be attributed to he and his McLaren team having taken a mature approach to such a challenging race. Teammate Lando Norris started from sixth on the grid but Ricciardo was down in 16th and facing...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Perez shines in Singapore but faces investigation after win

Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc to delay Max Verstappen’s title coronation in an attritional wet-weather race that featured two safety cars, three virtual cautions and six retirements. After waiting through an hour-long rain delay, Perez jumped poleman Leclerc off the line but had...
MOTORSPORTS

