Morgantown, WV

WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week's episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Terra Alta, WV
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
City
Grafton, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Lifestyle
WBOY 12 News

New Morgantown salon looking for beauticians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A new salon celebrated its opening in Morgantown on Monday. Sola Salons West Virginia held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location at Suncrest Town Centre. It has 27 fully furnished private one- and two-chair salons for lease, 10 of which have already been rented out. That […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Balloons take to the sky in Morgantown

Hundreds of local residents packed the parking lot of the Morgantown Mall Thursday evening to get a glimpse of more than a dozen hot air balloons that would pattern the sky the next day. As part of the NightGlow celebration, balloons were inflated at dusk and illuminated the parking lot...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up 'Tear Down' Projects

Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
#Appalachian Region#Outdoor Info#Appalachian Mountain#Mountain Biking#Travel Destinations#Lost World Caverns#Mountaineer Country#West Virginia University
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia University fraternity cleared of hazing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said. Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity’s interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia volunteers pack food for 'hungriest in the world'

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday.   Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
KINGWOOD, WV
Lifestyle
Politics
Travel
Hiking
Instagram
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Players Who Might Transfer If/When Neal Brown is Fired

Morgantown, West Virginia – The likelihood of Neal Brown lasting as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers decreases with every loss and it’s unlikely that the situation will get much better with a very challenging Big 12 Conference schedule looming. With that, a coaching change is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday. The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get...
ANIMALS
voiceofmotown.com

Now is the Perfect Time to Fire Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s performance this season is unacceptable. The complete lack of discipline and effort by the Mountaineers points to one thing and one thing only…. Poor coaching. It’s no longer a matter of whether Neal Brown should be fired or not. He should be....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Barber Devises a Deer Urine 'Sprinkler System' to Keep Loiterers Away

A West Virginia barbershop owner keeps disruptive vagrants at bay with a very potent deterrent… deer urine. According to the business owner, he has been losing customers because of loitering vagrants that have caused damage to his property. The owner explains that months of asking them to leave without results have driven him to the breaking point. However, his unusual answer caught the attention of the internet, as it included deer pee, West Virginia’s WSAZ 3 reports.
ANIMALS

