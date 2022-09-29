Read full article on original website
Arsenal vs. Tottenham: North London Derby match thread
North London Derby day is here! Arsenal host Tottenham in an early season measuring stick match for both sides. The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Spurs. Arsenal have played a slightly more difficult schedule, but neither side have exactly had to run the gamut of tough league opponents yet this season. So today’s match could tell us a great deal about whether the clubs are true contenders or just pretenders.
Liverpool 3, Brighton 3 - Match Recap: Liverpool Battle It Out To Another Draw Against Brighton
Liverpool: Firmino 33’, 54’, Webster 64’ (OG) As expected, Kostas Tsimikas starts in place of Andy Robertson, who is still recovering. The front line starts with Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. The Reds haven’t played in the Premier League since their lackluster 0-0 draw to Everton in the Merseyside derby. Hopefully we’ll see a different result here.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Comeback Victory Over Southampton
Southampton away has been a notoriously slippery fixture for Everton over recent years, as the Toffees had lost 7 of their last 9 visits to St Mary’s Stadium coming into Saturday’s match. And so, when the Saints took the lead through Joe Aribo in the second half, many Evertonians including myself thought that was probably that. The away end I was in was immediately deflated. However, Everton had other plans, and the limbs which ensued were unforgettable.
Huddersfield Fans Verdict: Royals Stroll To Victory
I mentioned it in my match report on Saturday evening, but it’s a nice feeling winning a game comfortably, isn't it?. From the first whistle against Huddersfield we appeared to be in control. We looked like we could bat away anything the visitors threw at us with ease, and if we needed to shift up a couple of gears we could.
Fan Letters: “Yet another Sunderland game ruined by time-wasting and a poor referee!”
Saturday was yet another game that was ruined by Preston’s time-wasting and yet another poor refereeing performance. Credit to the away supporters, who never stopped chanting for virtually the entire game. We are definitely missing a tall centre forward, and it seems we may still be a few weeks...
Manchester Derby recap
Colin and Pauly look back on Manchester City’s 6-3 embarrassment of Manchester United from the weekend, dread the future of Erling Haaland in the Premier League, and discuss what hasn’t changed and what needs to change in Erik ten Hag’s tactics. Be sure to like, share, rate...
Harvey Elliott Named Liverpool’s Standard Chartered Player Of The Month
It has not been an ideal start of the season for Liverpool. There have been too many easy goals conceded, too many inconsistent performances, and just too many damn draws. One of the few bright spots has been the consistently bright play from young midfielder Harvey Elliott. The 19-year old,...
Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road
A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
Southampton 1-2 Everton: Final | Rapid Response!
Fulltime Thoughts - Still some areas to work on for the Blues but that was a good show of mental strength coming from behind to win away from home. 90+8’ - Still no whistle as Gordon wins a freekick in midfield. Coady taking his time on it, and there it is, the final whistle! Everton win! A rapid comeback for the three points!
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
While at times predicting a Thomas Tuchel formation was difficult, Graham Potter will likely throw us for a loop more often. Known for tactical flexibility, there were predictions of a 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, 4-2-2-2 (correctly), and even, per the American broadcast, a 3-5-2 projected once the starting names were announced. At Brighton, he often switched between three and four at the back depending on the flow of the game. This squad does seemingly have the ability to do that, if properly coached in it. Pleasantly, the ability to confuse not just punditry but opposition in regards to a starting XI is fantastic. Patrick Vieira had to make slight adjustments through the opening minutes to deal with Potter’s compacted midfield, as Mount and Havertz were dipping in between the lines of the defense and midfield to offer passing lanes.
Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Two bitter rivals with a taste for victories lock horns in Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City play host to Manchester United. The Red Devils have not been in Premier League action since getting the better of Arsenal 3-1 on September 4, while Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 3-0 winners over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.
Sky Blue News: Derby Day Demolition, Dueling Hat Tricks, and More...
Good Morning Cityzens, and what a glorious morning it is. Manchester City completed a total dismantling of crosstown rivals Manchester United in the 188th Manchester Derby. Sky Blue News has all the headlines to help you relive yesterday’s triumph. CITY PRODUCE DAZZLING DISPLAY TO DISMANTLE UNITED IN MANCHESTER DERBY...
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle - Match Report: Miggy Unleashed
Howe caught us by surprise. That is what happens when you’re expecting a starting XI that pretty much names itself because of an injury-ravaged squad. Even then, though, Eddie found the courage to name an even weirder set of starters to face newly promoted Fulham away from St James’ Park and into the eighth matchday of the season.
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard’s expectations, United’s Pickford interest, Dele decision
“We’re building, that’s for sure. From where we came from... for the size of this club, with the history of it, the fanbase and the passion - we can’t be settling for what happened last year. I came into that and the lads fought brilliantly. The spirit of the whole club came together.
Match Report: Leicester City 4 - 0 Nottingham Forest
Leicester City dismantled Nottingham Forest by a score of 4-0 on Monday evening at the King Power. Harvey Barnes scored on either side of a James Maddison brace to give the Foxes a commanding 3-0 lead at the break. Patson Daka added the fourth with the cheekiest of backheels to settle the match in the second period.
Lampard on what Everton need to improve
Everton only came alive after conceding on the road away at Southampton, but in the end did enough to pick up three much-needed points on Saturday afternoon thanks to well taken goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil, both registering their first for the club. Speaking after the game, manager...
Ethan Ampadu sets Serie A record for fastest penalty given away
Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu wrote his name into the Serie A history books yesterday, but not necessarily in a way you’d want your name written into them. The 22-year-old conceded a penalty just 39 seconds into Sunday’s match — not much doubt about it! — beating the old record, set by Marek Hamšík in 2015, by a whopping three seconds. Unlike my compatriot, fortunately, Ampadu was not sent off.
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Brighton
It’s been the better part of a month without Premier League football for Liverpool with two league games postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. And it’s been two weeks without senior men’s football of any kind for the Reds thanks to the final international break ahead of this winter’s sportswashing World Cup from Qatar. Finally, though, Jürgen Klopp’s stumbling title hopefuls are back in action to kick off the month of October as they head south to take on a now Graham Potter-less Brighton and Hove Albion and their new caretaker, Roberto De Zerbi, in Saturday Premier League action.
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden React to Manchester Derby Win, Hat tricks
Two local lads and supporters, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland ran roughshod on the United players and fans. From the shushing of the haters by Foden and the incredible maneuvers by Haaland to score, this game had it all. Now, both players react... Haaland reaction. “Yeah, not bad! We scored...
REPORT: Callum Wilson to extend his contract with Newcastle United
According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, Callum Wilson will extend his deal with Newcastle United for two more years. Wilson arrived in Tyneside in the summer of 2020 when he inked a four-year contract that will now see him remain in Newcastle until the summer of 2026 if he gets to see his new deal run out.
