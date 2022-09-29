While at times predicting a Thomas Tuchel formation was difficult, Graham Potter will likely throw us for a loop more often. Known for tactical flexibility, there were predictions of a 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, 4-2-2-2 (correctly), and even, per the American broadcast, a 3-5-2 projected once the starting names were announced. At Brighton, he often switched between three and four at the back depending on the flow of the game. This squad does seemingly have the ability to do that, if properly coached in it. Pleasantly, the ability to confuse not just punditry but opposition in regards to a starting XI is fantastic. Patrick Vieira had to make slight adjustments through the opening minutes to deal with Potter’s compacted midfield, as Mount and Havertz were dipping in between the lines of the defense and midfield to offer passing lanes.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO