Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson
The Seminoles will return home next weekend for a showdown with the Tigers.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU drops out of top 25
Florida State Seminoles football suffered its first defeat of the 2022 season last Saturday, falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 31-21 at home. FSU, ranked for the first time since 2018, lost its fourth straight matchup as a top 25 program (2018 Virginia Tech, 2017 NC State, 2017 Alabama).
Kickoff, television set for FSU at NC State
Florida State will face NC State on Saturday at 8 p.m., with the game being shown on the ACC Network. FSU is 4-1 on the season, including 2-1 against ACC opponents. They are coming off a 31-21 loss at home to Wake Forest. NC State is 4-1 on the season,...
Everything FSU head coach Mike Norvell said on Monday about loss to Wake Forest, prep for NC State, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke on Monday for just shy of 30 minutes about his football team. He reflected on the loss to Wake Forest and looked ahead to their game at NC State this coming Saturday. Norvell spoke about miscues, mistakes, and more against the Demon Deacons. He discussed the offensive line and potential return of offensive tackle Robert Scott Jr. He talked about defensive end Jared Verse battling back to play last week. Those subjects and much more discussed. Full video is below and quotes follow:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seminoles.com
Seminoles Win Five-Set Thriller Over UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – It was all but easy, but the Florida State volleyball team (10-5, 2-2) used a dominating fifth set to defeat North Carolina (9-6, 1-3) 3-2 (25-17, 25-27, 25-22, 24-26, 15-5) Sunday afternoon at Carmichal Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Noles have now won three-straight matches against the Tar Heels dating back to the 2021 spring season.
seminoles.com
W. Tennis: Three Wins On Final Day Of Four In The Fall
TUSCALOOSA, Ala – Florida State won three of four singles matches on the final day the Four in the Fall Tournament at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Seminoles completed a successful weekend as they won 16 total matches with junior Anna Arkadianou earning five wins in both doubles and singles play. Arkadianou finished the weekend undefeated in singles play. Freshman Millie Bissett finished with a 4-1 record.
Tomahawk Nation
Mike Norvell speaks after first loss of the season
Florida State welcomed Wake Forest to Tallahassee on Week 5 after starting 2-0 in conference play. The Demon Deacons’ offense proved too much for the Seminoles to handle, with a tremendous rushing attack and one of the best passing attacks in the conference. After a hard-fought game from both sides, WF secured a 31-21 win on the road and FSU dropped their first game of the season.
seminoles.com
W. Tennis: Seven Wins At Four In The Fall At Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala – Millie Bissett and Anna Arkadianou won both of their doubles matches and the Seminoles won four of their five singles matches on Day 2 of the Four in the Fall Tournament at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium. Bissett and Arkadianou, along with Alice Amendola and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything Mike Norvell said after his team's loss to Wake Forest
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 23 Florida State fell to No. 22 Wake Forest by a score of 31-21 on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium for its first loss of the 2022 season. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) battled back from a 21-point deficit but couldn't overcome crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter. The Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) averaged just 4.8 yards per play but went 10-18 on third downs and 3-3 on fourth downs. After the loss, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media:
wtxl.com
Florida A&M rolls to win over Mississippi Valley State in SWAC football game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP — Jeremy Moussa threw two touchdown passes to Xavier Smith and Florida A&M dominated the final three quarters in a 34-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Moussa passed to Smith for a 2-yard score and a 7-0 lead, capping a 10-play, 71-yard drive on...
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee losing its appeal for students?
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near FAMU and FSU, popular clubs and restaurants have closed, and FAMU, has been portrayed poorly in the media on several occasions. There was a...
Florida A&M University to resume operations in Tallahassee Monday
Florida A&M University announced Sunday evening that its Tallahassee and satellite campuses, except its college of law in Orlando, will resume normal operations Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMH, FSU project to sustain 350 high-paying jobs
Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say they’re teaming up to bring a big economic boost to the area.
thefamuanonline.com
Is FAMU deserving of its rank as No.1 public HBCU?
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University maintained its rank as the No.1 public HBCU and has increased to No.103 among national public universities. This should’ve been a cause for celebration across the board for students, faculty and staff, but in light of past incidents that occurred this year, some Rattlers found themselves unable to join in on the momentous occasion.
floridaing.com
6 of the Best Restaurants in Quincy, Florida
When you think of Quincy, Florida restaurants may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But this town in the Panhandle has some great places to eat, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience. Whether you’re in the mood for some Southern...
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?
In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Saturday morning temperatures brought a feeling of fall as most locations were in the 50s as drier air remained over the area. A northwesterly flow will maintain that dry air advection at the surface, and dry air aloft will remain camped out over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s with a Sunday morning low in the 50s (inland). Rain chances will remain near zero.
KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner
Gadsden County officials are demanding answers from Ron DeSantis regarding a photo showing Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan hat and robe. The post KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner appeared first on NewsOne.
Appeal Rejected For Death Row Inmate In Murder Of FSU Student
The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Death Row inmate convicted in the 2010 murder of a Florida State University graduate student whose body was found in St. Johns County. Justices unanimously ruled against Quentin Marcus Truehill, one of three men
Comments / 0