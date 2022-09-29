ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.
