The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.
Village policy threatens water access over unrelated fines
KINCAID, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Jessica Heikes received multiple citations from the Village of Kincaid for a variety of different reasons. They include a car being towed, an improper burn pit at her home, and for the foundation of her trailer home she and her family live in. Every single one included the same warning at […]
