Tyler area public safety roundup Sept. 26- Oct. 3
Coverage of an East Texas swift-water and flood rescue team, an indicted constable who wants his suspension lifted and several other items in this look back at our recent public safety coverage. Originally published on tylerpaper.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Smith County Commissioners approve usage of federal COVID funding in several areas
Smith County Commissioners approved using federal coronavirus relief funding for water and sewage projects, mental health and public safety vehicles. Commissioners heard numerous proposals from entities around the county in July about needed water and sewage projects. Of those, three projects were named a priority with one other project to be chosen later.
Tyler couple arrested after 3-year-old child tests positive for methamphetamine
A Tyler couple was arrested after a Child Protective Services investigation showed their 3-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine. Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, and Gary Duane Phillips Jr., 30, both of Tyler, were arrested Sept. 27 by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office each on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child/criminal negligence. Bond for Jaco was set at $200,000. Bond for Phillips, who was on parole after being released from jail in February, was set at $300,000.
