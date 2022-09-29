A Tyler couple was arrested after a Child Protective Services investigation showed their 3-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine. Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, and Gary Duane Phillips Jr., 30, both of Tyler, were arrested Sept. 27 by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office each on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child/criminal negligence. Bond for Jaco was set at $200,000. Bond for Phillips, who was on parole after being released from jail in February, was set at $300,000.

