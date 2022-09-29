Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
New school safety and security chief starts at Texas Education Agency
(The Center Square) – A new chief of School Safety and Security at the Texas Education Agency started Monday. John P. Scott previously served as assistant special agent in charge for the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District. The role was created after the Robb Elementary School shooting in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz has died
GREENWOOD, La. -- Mayor Frank Stawasz has died. The Town of Greenwood announced his death on its Facebook page. Stawasz was in his third term in office. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. In addition to his mayoral duties, Stawasz also was a clocksmith. He was well-known for his decades...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Brumley narrows focus of new reading rules; faces Oct. 11 vote at BESE
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley has scaled back his plan to improve persistent reading problems among Louisiana's youngest learners. Under Brumley's original proposal, children in kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades who fail to read on grade level in an end-of-the-year screening would be required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation or repeat the grade.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery
(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Smith County Commissioners approve usage of federal COVID funding in several areas
Smith County Commissioners approved using federal coronavirus relief funding for water and sewage projects, mental health and public safety vehicles. Commissioners heard numerous proposals from entities around the county in July about needed water and sewage projects. Of those, three projects were named a priority with one other project to be chosen later.
KPVI Newschannel 6
From right to work to slavery, Tennessee set to vote on four constitutional amendments
(The Center Square) — Tennessee residents will be asked to vote on four different constitutional amendments. In order to pass, the amendments will need to receive approval from more than 50% of those voting in the Nov. 8 statewide election after going through an extensive process to reach the ballot.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Litter prevention and enforcement leaders honored
COLUMBIA – PalmettoPride, in partnership with the South Carolina Litter Control Association, hosted the 2022 Litter Summit in Myrtle Beach in early September. Keep America Beautiful Affiliates representatives, litter prevention professionals, and law enforcement officers gathered for an annual meeting, during which program updates and professional development trainings were offered to attendees. In addition, Keep SC Beautiful and the SC Litter Control Association hold an awards luncheon during the conference.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia's Kemp signs another extension of the state's gas tax moratorium
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s collection of taxes on motor and locomotive fuel. The governor also extended the supply chain state of emergency. Both orders will be effective through Nov. 11, shortly after the election. Kemp, a Republican,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mandela Barnes stops in Racine and Mount Pleasant Monday afternoon, in photos
The Democrats' candidate for U.S. Senate spoke with strikers and rallied supporters at a Downtown Racine brewery as Democrats focus their campaign message around abortion. Originally published on journaltimes.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million
In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Year after media exposed security flaw, Missouri's IT gets high marks
(The Center Square) – Less than a year after Republican Gov. Mike Parson reported a “hack” into an online database, Missouri’s IT division was awarded an "A-" for overall performance for the sixth straight year. Last October, a reporter from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notified the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio receives poor marks for public sector labor laws
(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks below nearly all of its neighbors and received one of the lowest grades available in a new report that ranks labor laws, public union membership and worker freedom across the country. The Commonwealth Foundation, a Pennsylvania free market think tank, gave Ohio a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois political leaders urge civility heading into November elections
(The Center Square) – Illinois political leaders are assessing the tone this election cycle and encouraging civility. Illinois House Speaker Emauel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, last week told the City Club of Chicago that Illinois has diverse voices that must work together for the common good. But, he said, politics is growing more divisive.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Hurricane claims expected to increase; haunted house safety urged
Bloomington-based State Farm is reporting early numbers of just over 6,500 auto and homeowner claims in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Company officials expect that number to rise in the coming days as over 1 million Floridians remain without power and cell service remains spotty. A fleet of the company’s catastrophe response team vehicles deployed last week and staged in Birmingham, Alabama.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Douglas County attorney candidate's affair, promotion of woman led to his ouster from firm
The Democratic candidate attempting to unseat Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has saturated Omaha with a well-funded television, radio and yard sign campaign, saying he will have a three-prong standard for leading the state’s largest group of prosecutors. Equal justice. Integrity. Transparency. With little trial and no post-law school...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Harvest in full swing across much of Iowa
DES MOINES -- Harvest is in full swing, with little or no precipitation allowing farmers 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, chopping silage, and some fourth cutting of hay. “Iowa farmers are moving...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Florida continuing rescue and recovery efforts in aftermath of Ian
(The Center Square) – Florida is continuing rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. So far, 1,600 people have been rescued, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a recent update on state response efforts. There are more than 1,000 team members performing search and rescue. There are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fate of secret ballot in Nebraska Legislature uncertain
Nebraska lawmakers have used secret ballots to choose legislative leaders since the first day of the first session of the state’s one-house nonpartisan Legislature. But that hasn’t stopped Republican activists from making repeated attempts in recent years to change the rules. The Nebraska First PAC, founded by former...
