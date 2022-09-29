Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION
FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
Nurses in demand as Kentucky hospitals continue to struggle with shortages
Hospital systems across the Commonwealth aren’t finding enough new workers to cover for resigning and retiring nurses.
clayconews.com
Apply Today to Serve Kentucky as a Trooper Beginning 2023 Increased Salary and Pension available
LONDON), KY – Seeking Kentuckians to serve and protect the commonwealth as a sworn Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper. Applications are currently being accepted for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103. KSP offers one of the top five highest starting salaries...
wdrb.com
More than $104k raised for Special Olympics Kentucky at UPS plane pull
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People pulled a plane at UPS Worldport to support Special Olympics Kentucky. There were 42 teams that raised more than $104,000 for the local nonprofit as part of the annual fundraiser. Teams of 20 competed in pulling a 155,000-pound, UPS 757 cargo jet. "It's a great...
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
wdrb.com
Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
wdrb.com
'Unheard of' l Consulting firm highlights 'poor practices' inside Louisville's jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a 20-page report, an outside consultant hired to investigate Louisville's jail calls the facility obsolete, poorly designed, and riddled with "poor practices." The city of Louisville hired the expert to investigate the jail after a string of deaths over the past year. Gary Raney, the...
WUKY
COVID is on the decline in Kentucky, as officials urge reupping vaccination protection
Fayette County is now one of an increasing number of Kentucky counties where community COVID levels are no longer considered “high.” Just ten counties, clustered in eastern Kentucky remain, in that category. Officials had been cautiously labeling the state as being in a plateau, but now say it’s...
Humana announces three new senior care locations in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana is launching three new primary care centers for seniors. The healthcare giant will open CenterWell clinics in Okolona and near the University of Louisville. Last weekend, they broke ground on a new clinic slated to open in the Russell neighborhood at the Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex.
WKYT 27
Ky. health care industry facing ‘unsustainable level of staffing shortages’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The health care industry is dealing with what they’re calling an unsustainable level of staffing shortages. The Kentucky Hospital Association says there are more than 13,000 vacancies across the state, with half of those being nursing positions. “One of the biggest areas of concern is...
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on
The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
wdrb.com
OSHN program encouraging Louisville men of color to get free mental health help in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods is encouraging men of color to get mental health help in October. OSHN's Trauma Resilient Communities initiative is offering free counseling for Black, Hispanic and Indigenous men suffering from "mental distress caused by daily exposure to environmental violence, poverty and racial injustice," according to a news release from OSHN on Friday.
WLWT 5
Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine
VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
wnky.com
Gov. Beshear’s advisory committee reports: Kentuckians want medical cannabis legalized
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says polling suggests 90% of adults in Kentucky support legalizing medical cannabis. The governor’s Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee traveled the state to hear views on the topic after the state legislature failed to pass legislation earlier this year. According to...
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare lists mask mandate following CDC guideline changes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare lifted its mask requirement at all facilities following updates to masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Masks are now optional for all employees, patients and visitors, a Norton Healthcare spokeswoman confirmed on Friday. Following CDC guidelines, employees must wear...
wdrb.com
Jefferson County moves into the green, at low risk for COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County is now in the green for COVID-19 cases. Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday morning that the county's color-coded COVID-19 risk assessment system moved from yellow to green, indicating a move from medium risk to low risk. The agency says there...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022
Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
wdrb.com
NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Kentucky AG Cameron over Breonna Taylor investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for Daniel Cameron to resign as Kentucky's attorney general. The group said Cameron did not conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, pointing to the recent federal indictment against four former Louisville Metro Police officers.
