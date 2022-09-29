ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Frankfort, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Nursing Shortage#Care Hospitals#Medical Services#General Health#Kha
WHAS11

Humana announces three new senior care locations in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana is launching three new primary care centers for seniors. The healthcare giant will open CenterWell clinics in Okolona and near the University of Louisville. Last weekend, they broke ground on a new clinic slated to open in the Russell neighborhood at the Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on

The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
wdrb.com

OSHN program encouraging Louisville men of color to get free mental health help in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods is encouraging men of color to get mental health help in October. OSHN's Trauma Resilient Communities initiative is offering free counseling for Black, Hispanic and Indigenous men suffering from "mental distress caused by daily exposure to environmental violence, poverty and racial injustice," according to a news release from OSHN on Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine

VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Norton Healthcare lists mask mandate following CDC guideline changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare lifted its mask requirement at all facilities following updates to masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Masks are now optional for all employees, patients and visitors, a Norton Healthcare spokeswoman confirmed on Friday. Following CDC guidelines, employees must wear...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jefferson County moves into the green, at low risk for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County is now in the green for COVID-19 cases. Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday morning that the county's color-coded COVID-19 risk assessment system moved from yellow to green, indicating a move from medium risk to low risk. The agency says there...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022

Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Kentucky AG Cameron over Breonna Taylor investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for Daniel Cameron to resign as Kentucky's attorney general. The group said Cameron did not conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, pointing to the recent federal indictment against four former Louisville Metro Police officers.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy