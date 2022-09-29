Why Your Company Should Outsource Training Needs Analysis. You might be on the fence about hiring a training needs analysis consultant to shore up your employee development strategy. Maybe you think it’s too costly or that the TNA company won’t understand your organizational goals and brand image. Doesn’t your L&D team know best? The truth is that there are plenty of perks associated with training needs assessment outsourcing, whether you’re an SMB with limited resources or a global organization with thousands of employees. A third-party provider can help you spot gaps and determine the best course of action. Here are 7 notable advantages of hiring a training needs analysis outsourcing partner for your business.

