Koshal to sign copies of her first book at Little Professor Book Store
Author Manjulika Koshal will sign copies of her first book from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Little Professor Book Store, 65 S. Court St., Athens. The event heralds the recent release of “Values That Shape Us: Inspirational Stories and Quotes,” which took her two years to write. The book blends anecdotes and recollections from the author’s past into a collection that both examines, and celebrates, her upbringing in India. The inspiration...
