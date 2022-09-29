ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sully Erna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Band#Erna Reveals Band#Wjrr
musictimes.com

Corey Taylor Career: Slipknot Frontman Reveals How He Pursed Being a Musician

Corey Taylor has been one of the most successful musicians in the music industry because of his talent and being a frontman of Slipknot. Recently, the vocalist spoke to students about their music and how he pursued his career. Speaking to to BBC Sounds with Craig Charles, the vocalist were...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
musictimes.com

Prince's Tragic Death Happened After Icon's Desire To Perform — Details Here

Prince's inner circle believed that his cause of death was beyond his accidental fentanyl overdose. In 2016, Prince's record-breaking stint abruptly ended after he was found dead in his Paisley Park estate. Police reports concluded that he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, but his friends believed that there was something that caused him to consume the drugs.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy