Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
Spice Girls Going Back on Tour? Mel C Teases Fans About Possible Shows Soon
It's been years since the last time Spice Girls got together for a concert and it appears that they will be hitting the big stage soon as teased by Sporty Spice; will Victoria Beckham join them this time?. Speaking to ET Online, Mel C, whose real name is Melani Chisholm,...
Kesha's Vocal Chords 'Bled Out' in Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert -- What Happened?
Kesha has disclosed that she suffered a vocal chord hemorrhage on stage at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert on Tuesday in Los Angeles. So technically it means one of singer's vocal chords bursted and bled out at one point. The "We R Who We R" singer joined Hawkins' cover band...
The 1975 Surprises Fans by Performing 2 Recent Singles Live Ahead of Album’s Release [WATCH]
The 1975 is gearing up for the release of their upcoming album "Being Funny In A Foreign Language" as it is scheduled to drop in a few weeks. To hype fans, even more, the Manchester-based band performed their two recent singles live. According to NME, the British group recently stopped...
Rita Ora New Album: Singer Finally Makes Music Update After Saying She's Tempted to Quit
The third "very raw" album by Rita Ora will be published early next year. Finally - the singer has laid out some concrete details for this album. Fans have been waiting for so long already, and were even worried that it will not materialize, especially since she also hinted that she's thinking about quitting.
Kanye West To Perform With Rihanna For Super Bowl Halftime Show? List Of Possible Guest Performers Revealed
Following the news of Rihanna headlining next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, fans are speculating who might the "Disturbia" singer enlist for her set, but it seems one artist went ahead and teased fans himself. Kanye West shared a screenshot of a report published by the Daily Mail that entailed...
Bad Bunny Achieves THIS Decade Long Album Record With 'Un Verano Sin Ti'
El Conejo Malo, did it! Bad Bunny's most recent album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," clinches its 12th nonconsecutive week at the top of the Billboard 200 charts, making it the first album of this decade to reach such feat. "Un Verano Sin Ti" snatched the top spot from BLACKPINK's "Pink...
Beyoncé Sends Love To Sister Solange After Successful Ballet Composition: 'No Words To Express The Pride, Admiration'
Solange Knowles just debuted her composition for the New York City Ballet, leaving audiences awed by the 36-year-old. Knowles is the second Black woman in New York City Ballet to write an original composition for the company, a feat not missed by fans and her sister Beyonce. The "Destiny's Child"...
Corey Taylor Career: Slipknot Frontman Reveals How He Pursed Being a Musician
Corey Taylor has been one of the most successful musicians in the music industry because of his talent and being a frontman of Slipknot. Recently, the vocalist spoke to students about their music and how he pursued his career. Speaking to to BBC Sounds with Craig Charles, the vocalist were...
Pebe Sebert Defends Kesha: Singer’s Mom Explains Controversial ‘Cannibal’ Lyric After Backlash
Since the release of Netflix's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," many online users have been calling out singers who included the convicted murderer's name in their songs. One of the artists embroiled in the controversy was Kesha and her mother, Pebe Sebert, is now defending her after the backlash. Taking...
Billie Joe Armstrong Stays Ahead of 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' Insensitive Jokes
It's October 1 and that means...it's that time of year when Billie Joe Armstrong is the subject of jokes because of his almost classic song, "Wake Me Up When September Ends." People forget that the song was written based on a past hard time in the singer's life. But then,...
Coolio Dead: Vanilla Ice Shares Heartbreaking Final Talk With Legendary Rapper
Vanilla Ice shared one of the subjects Coolio discussed before his terrible demise. On September 28, the 59-year-old rapper who made his name with "Gangsta's Paradise" passed away. As of this writing, Coolio's cause of death remains unclear. At his buddy and longtime manager Jarez Posey's Los Angeles home, the...
Prince's Tragic Death Happened After Icon's Desire To Perform — Details Here
Prince's inner circle believed that his cause of death was beyond his accidental fentanyl overdose. In 2016, Prince's record-breaking stint abruptly ended after he was found dead in his Paisley Park estate. Police reports concluded that he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, but his friends believed that there was something that caused him to consume the drugs.
