Prince's Tragic Death Happened After Icon's Desire To Perform — Details Here

Prince's inner circle believed that his cause of death was beyond his accidental fentanyl overdose. In 2016, Prince's record-breaking stint abruptly ended after he was found dead in his Paisley Park estate. Police reports concluded that he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, but his friends believed that there was something that caused him to consume the drugs.
