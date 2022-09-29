Read full article on original website
richmondconfidential.org
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
NBC Bay Area
State Route 116 Will Be Reduced to 1 Lane Overnight for 2 Weeks Starting Monday
Caltrans crews will begin working Monday night on a culvert replacement project on State Route 116 in Sonoma County that will reduce the road to one lane of travel overnight for the next two weeks. The work is slated for just west of U.S. Highway 101 in Cotati between Redwood...
beniciamagazine.com
Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars
1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
Car flies off cliff on Highway 1 south of Pacifica, road reopens
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One lane of Highway 1 has reopened at Devils Slide, south of Pacifica, after a car drove off a cliff, according to California Highway Patrol. One lane had been closed, Cal Fire stated shortly after 9 a.m. It had been reopened by 11:26 a.m., according to Caltrans. The car […]
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
wine-searcher.com
Fire Rules a Rocky Road for Napa Wineries
California's new fire safety regulations will affect the wine industry. It's possible that wineries that burn down will not be allowed to rebuild, and that existing wineries may not be able to add on to their facilities. However, because the enforcement of the regulations is being left up to each...
Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
marinpost.org
The Marin Post
Bikes are great. They’re fun to ride, a great way to get outside and get some exercise, and they provide kids (and parents) cherished independence. I own a hybrid road/mountain bike, myself. But even the best things can be taken too far. The Bayfront Park multi-use path (MUP) in...
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
beniciamagazine.com
Hidden Benicia: Zodiac
Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
VIDEO: Collision at Oakland sideshow causes multiple injuries
Police are investigating a collision at a sideshow that injured multiple people Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
Bay Area feeling pain at pump, but Gov. Newsom proposal could provide relief with lower gas prices
HIGH GAS PRICES ⛽: "It's nuts! You can't comprehend this." This past Monday, gas prices in the Bay Area were over $6 a gallon. By Friday night, some prices shot up to almost $7 a gallon.
Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
Heavy construction vehicle crashes into SF home, damages multiple cars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A front loader crashed into a home on Friday, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. A photo posted by SFFD shows the front loader ran over a dark-colored sedan before crashing into the home. The home is located at 3970 San Bruno Ave where several cars were also damaged, […]
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
