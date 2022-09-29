ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

richmondconfidential.org

Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes

By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
RICHMOND, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars

1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say

More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
ALAMEDA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
#Homelessness#Caltrans#Homeless Shelter#Vallejo City Council
wine-searcher.com

Fire Rules a Rocky Road for Napa Wineries

California's new fire safety regulations will affect the wine industry. It's possible that wineries that burn down will not be allowed to rebuild, and that existing wineries may not be able to add on to their facilities. However, because the enforcement of the regulations is being left up to each...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
OAKLAND, CA
marinpost.org

The Marin Post

Bikes are great. They’re fun to ride, a great way to get outside and get some exercise, and they provide kids (and parents) cherished independence. I own a hybrid road/mountain bike, myself. But even the best things can be taken too far. The Bayfront Park multi-use path (MUP) in...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Hidden Benicia: Zodiac

Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
BENICIA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
SANTA ROSA, CA

