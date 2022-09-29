This article originally appeared in Volume I, Issue III of StoryBoard Memphis Quarterly in July 2022. If you walk through A. Schwab’s doors, take a left past the checkout counter, walk down the stairs, and sit at the soda fountain, chances are good that the man serving you will be Elliott Schwab. As a member of the store’s fourth generation of Schwabs, his firsthand memories of the store date to the mid-1960s. But as a keeper of the store’s history, the stories he has heard and kept alive date decades further into the past. No history of A. Schwab would be complete without Elliott’s stories. In the following excerpt from our first oral history interview, you can get a sense of the store and Beale Street in the 1960s and 1970s.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO