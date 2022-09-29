Why Better Mental Health Care Won’t Stop Mass Shootings, According to a Psychiatrist

Read full article on original website
Colonialism happens when one nation subjugates another. The British Empire colonized dozens of countries through this destructive, bloody practice. Much of Queen Elizabeth’s reign happened after British colonization. More than 55 countries gained their independence while she was queen. Elizabeth remained a symbol of colonialism and reigned during some...
I moved to Venice, Florida from New York earlier this year to be with my mother after my father died. My parents chose Venice for its beauty and affordability when they retired 10 years ago. The neighborhood is in classic Gulf Coast style: a small, gated community with cookie-cutter stucco houses filled with older couples who made the same retirement choice my mom and dad did.My politics are well-known to my new neighbors. They fly Trump flags and sport “Let’s go Brandon” bumper stickers, while I grow organic beets under the palm trees and listen to NPR all day....
Cars are not small investments. They make a big impact on our wallets—but also on the environment. That’s why when California announced a gas-car ban in August and other states suggested they’d follow suit, there was a mixed response. Sure, reducing our use of gas by opting for more eco-friendly cars could slow climate change and help everyone live more sustainably, not to mention save money on gas in the long run. But what would happen to people’s cars? Would they have to shell out a small fortune to buy an expensive new electric vehicle right now?
Review: Richard Mosse: Broken Spectre, NGV International. The Amazon is reaching a tipping point. Once a proportion of the rainforest is lost, it will no longer be able to hold the necessary moisture to create the rainfall to sustain itself. Massive dieback will occur with a devastating release of carbon into the atmosphere with a major global impact on climate change. How does one make an artwork about this? One that possesses a dazzling beauty and, at the same time, has the ability to stop you in your tracks and shock you into action? This is the mission the Irish-born, New...
Much is being made of President Biden’s mental lapses and fading memory. But we are far more concerned about his unconstitutional overreach and lurching policy moves to deny standing for a challenge in court. Read more Blade Editorials We are talking about the student-debt forgiveness executive order Mr. Biden announced in August. The details keep changing because the Biden Administration is working hard to keep the program from a challenge in court.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local teacher says she noticed mysterious unauthorized charges on her bank account – from all over the world. There was also a puzzling change of address. But the victim, Andrea Turner, claimed every attempt to dispute the activity was met with denial after denial. So she turned to CBS 2's Charlie De Mar for answers. There were charges on Turner's account from places ranging from the content of Australia to the beaches of sunny California. There was even a withdrawal of $1,000 from an ATM in New Jersey. Turner does not live in New Jersey - a...
