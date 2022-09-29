Productive hometown hero Llorens named Exchange Bank & Trust Demon Great of the Game

Read full article on original website
Antonio, Pedraza, Roblow earn Demon Brothers Booster Club Player of the Week honors
NATCHITOCHES – A trio of underclassmen share the Week 5 Demon Brothers Booster Club Player of the Week honors, presented by Allegiance HealthCare. Wide receiver Javon Antonio added to his weekly haul, earning Offensive Player of the Week honors a day after being named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Antonio named SLC, LSWA Offensive Player of the Week
NATCHITOCHES – Two weeks, two wins, two straight individual awards for a Northwestern State offensive player. Wide receiver Javon Antonio was named both the Southland Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, following a dominating performance in NSU's 36-33 comeback victory against Nicholls this past Saturday.
Spitzer's late goal helps earn tie at McNeese
NSU (5-3-3 overall, 2-2-2 SLC) scored in the 82nd minute on a Spitzer goal on a cross from Gracie Armstrong. On the cross, Armstrong brought it near the end line on the edge of the box and crossed to Spitzer, who lifted a shot to the top right corner of the goal to tie the score after McNeese had scored six minutes prior.
Wild fourth-quarter rally lifts Demons to SLC win against Nicholls
NATCHITOCHES – Javon Antonio wasn't sure he was living the moment or if he was in a dream Saturday evening. With his Northwestern State football team down 12 to Nicholls with 3:17 to play, Antonio and the Demon offense shook off a sluggish second half with aplomb. Antonio hauled...
